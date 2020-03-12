Allie Auton Sends Out ‘Positive Vibes’ In A Tiny White Crop Top & Tight Jeans

Allie Auton took to her Instagram account on Thursday morning to show off yet another stunning look. The model revealed that she was sending out some positive vibes as she rocked a skintight outfit.

Allie looked smoking hot as she sported a curve-hugging white crop top. The long-sleeved shirt showed off the the model’s ample bust, flat tummy, and rock hard abs. She paired the top with some light-colored jeans that clung tightly to her curvy hips and put her tiny waist and lean legs on full display.

The blond bombshell posed with her hands at her sides as she pushed her hip out and gave a flirty smirk into the camera. She accessorized the look with a pair of dark sunglasses on her head, a brown handbag slung over her shoulder, and white heels.

Allie wore her long, platinum locks parted in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that engulfed her shoulders.

The model also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot. The application consisted of long lashes, black eyeliner, and sculpted eyebrows. She complemented her bronzed skin with shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheekbones. She completed the glam look with a glossy pink lip color.

Many of Allie’s over 535,000 followers fell in love with the snap. Fans clicked the like button more than 16,000 likes within in the first 13 hours after it was uploaded. Admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave the model over 180 messages.

“Always need them positive vibes to get through the day thanks!!!” one follower wrote.

“Allie, Amazing IG posts! Love you and your style!” another stated.

“Your gorgeous I love you. Look at how perfect & good you look. I love you,” a third social media user gushed.

“You are the most perfect human being that I have ever laid eyes on. You look so absolutely gorgeous in every single one of your posts. You’re a literal angel on earth,” another comment read.

Allie often stuns in her online photos whether she’s sporting a tiny bikini, skimpy lingerie, or a plunging top. Fans can’t seem to get enough of the model’s posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie dropped the jaws of her followers earlier this week when she showcased her enviable curves as she squatted down in a white, skintight dress. To date, that snap has raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 180 comments.