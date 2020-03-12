Britney Spears Reportedly In ‘No Rush’ To Record New Music

If fans were hoping to hear some new music from pop singer Britney Spears in the new future then it looks like they are out of luck. Reportedly, the songstress is in “no rush” to record new music and allegedly “resents” her father, Jamie Spears, who is her conservator.

“The thought barely crosses her mind. This is the longest break between album cycles in her career — it’s coming up on four years since Glory was released — and she’s perfectly content with it,” an insider expressed to Us Weekly, adding that Britney is in “no rush” to record and release new tunes.

Glory was Britney’s ninth studio album and it was released in 2016. Eight years prior to that she released Circus which included the hit single of the same name as well as “Womanizer.”

Britney’s reasoning for not wanting to work reportedly has to do with the conservatorship that she has been under since 2008. Her 67-year-old father has control over Britney’s estate and taxes as well as her relationships. Reportedly, not releasing new music is Britney’s way of protesting her conservatorship.

“Britney has expressed that she doesn’t want to work again because she doesn’t want to continue to essentially keep herself under the conservatorship. Britney resents that her dad is given a monthly allowance which is around $10,000 a month for his services overseeing her finances,” a different source told the site.

Britney herself hasn’t commented on whether or not she plans to head back into the studio anytime soon. However, earlier this month, her 13-year-old son Jayden took to social media and admitted that he “hasn’t seen her doing a lot of music at all.” He also admitted that there was a time he inquired about his mom’s music and she allegedly admitted to him that she might “quit” music.

The 38-year-old singer has reportedly been “enjoying her time” out of the spotlight. While she may not be making new music, the mom-of-two is keeping busy. The “Toxic” singer has taken to social media to keep her fans updated with her daily life, often sharing videos of herself doing yoga. She also shares plenty of selfies of herself with her signature blond hair.

Most recently, Britney’s conservatorship was reportedly extended until the end of April. According to reports, at that time the case will be “reevaluated.” While her father is in control of the financial side of things, her manager, Jodi Montgomery, has control over Britney’s personal and medical decisions. The singer hasn’t spoken out directly about her conservatorship.