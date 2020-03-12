Ainsley Rodriguez Sizzles In All Black Outfit That Showcases Her Taut Tummy

Ainsley Rodriguez delighted her army of Instagram fans earlier today with a sexy snapshot while clad in all black, everything.

In the brand new image that was shared for her legion of 1.9 million fans, the model kept with the fitness theme, wearing some sexy workout attire that showed off her killer figure. The beauty appeared outside at an unnamed location, looking off into the distance as she struck a pose. She wore her long, dark tresses pulled back in a high ponytail, tugging at the end with one of her hands. Rodriguez rested the other hand on the ground, putting most of her weight on it. The model used her knee as an armrest and rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

The fitness coach showed off her enviable abs in a sheer bra top that dipped low into her chest and flaunted massive amounts of cleavage. Rodriguez paired the bra with tight bottoms that were capri length and she added a pair of black sneakers to the ensemble as well as a dainty silver necklace and matching bracelet. In the caption of the shot, she shared a motivational quote with her fans and since it went live a very short time ago, it’s attracted a ton of attention.

In addition to over 9,000 likes, the brand new update has also amassed well over 100 comments and that number has been steadily increasing. Some social media users commented on the image to rave over her stunning figure while countless others chimed in on the caption, applauding her for sharing some motivation at a time when everyone could really use it. A few more had no words and opted to flood the comments section with emoji instead.

“Hi beautiful mamsita, hope ur having a great day,” one follower gushed, adding a kissy-face emoji.

“Great choice of words. We have to contract. Before we can expand. Very motivational. So true,” a second fan added.

“For me it can be difficult trying to balance optimism with skepticism. Always been a struggle, but Like you Ainsley, I’m still learning! You are gorgeous,” another chimed in.

