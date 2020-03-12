Bernie Sanders Says Donald Trump’s Incompetence May Push Coronavirus Deaths Past World War II Rates

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders addressed the nation on Thursday to speak about the coronavirus, which was recently labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to Sanders, Donald Trump‘s incompetence in dealing with COVID-19 could cause more deaths than were caused by World War II, which is estimated to be approximately 50 to 56 million people.

“We have an administration that is largely incompetent and whose incompetence and recklessness have threatened the lives of many, many people in our country,” Sanders said, according to Breitbart.

Sanders noted the exponential growth of coronavirus both in the United States and across the world, and the “global economic meltdown” it has caused.

“In the terms of potential deaths, in terms of the economic impact on our economy, the crisis we face from the coronavirus is on the scale of major war, and we must act accordingly.”

The Vermont Senator continued to claim that the number of casualties from the coronavirus could exceed those experienced by the U.S. armed forces during World War II. He urged Americans to work together to combat the international crisis of the coronavirus and made it clear he believes that the Trump administration is “largely incompetent” and exhibiting a level of “recklessness” that is threatening the lives of Americans.

Per Al Jazeera, up to 150 million Americans could be infected by the coronavirus. As of now, 4,600 people around the world have died, and 126,000 have been infected. Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking COVID-19, claims that 68,000 victims have recovered. While the World Health Organization (WHO) claims the death rate for the coronavirus is 3.5 percent, Trump previously claimed that this number is likely inflated due to undetected cases. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), appeared to agree with Trump that the many people who are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms have artificially inflated the death rate.

During a speech in Delaware, Sanders’ competition in the Democratic primary, Joe Biden, also attacked Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, CNN reported.

“Public fears are being compounded by a pervasive lack of trust in this president, fueled by the adversarial relationship with the truth he continues to have,” he said.

Per CNN, Biden’s leadership was a “stark contrast” to Trump’s. The publication noted that Biden provided specific steps he would take to give a “coordinated, global response.” Conversely, Trump’s recent Oval Office address contained many inaccuracies that had to be corrected afterward.