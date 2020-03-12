Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Crop Top And Skintight Booty Shorts

Australian bombshell Tammy Hembrow captured hearts around the world on social media after she posted a series of photos that displayed her insane figure on Thursday, March 12. The blond beauty shared the snapshots with her 10.9 million followers on her Instagram account as it caught the attention of tens of thousands of fans within minutes.

The 25-year-old internet sensation, who is most famously known for her fitness regimen, photographed herself with her cellphone as she rocked two sultry poses for the slideshow of two photos.

In the first snap, Tammy looked fresh-faced and had styled her long blond hair in a bun that sat at the top of her head as she stood directly in front of the mirror in a bathroom. She shared a pout with the camera as she was holding up a Women’s Best vegan protein shake. Meanwhile, the second photo exuded a stronger provocative vibe as the mom-of-two snapped the shot from her backside, showing off much of her derriere. In both snapshots, Tammy sported cotton shorts and a cropped white T-shirt.

The top, which was made by New York designer Alexander Wang, was quite loose on the model and had short sleeves. It also featured a hemline that barely covered Tammy’s chest, revealing her entire toned abdomen.

The blond beauty paired the T-shirt with a pair of black skintight booty shorts that left barely anything to the imagination as it only covered about half of Tammy’s curvaceous hips and backside.

Though Tammy did not reveal where she was specifically, she did offer her followers some sage advice in the post’s caption as she proclaimed that now more than ever people need to treat their health with seriousness.

The slideshow was met with instant approval and praise from fans as it accumulated more than 54,000 likes in the first hour of going live. Hundreds of fans additionally took to the comments section to ask the model questions about her workout routine and her diet, but mostly to vocalize their thoughts on her look.

“You are gorgeous,” one user commented.

“You’re so perfect,” a second fan added.

“I have a crush on you,” another admirer chimed in.

“You are inspiring me so much,” a fourth user proclaimed.

Friday’s workout post came just a day after Tammy shared a snapshot of herself in a swimming pool with her two young children as she rocked a tiny brown bikini. The post amassed more than 482,000 likes, per The Inquisitr.