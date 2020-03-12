Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne To Guest Star On ‘The Conners’ In A ‘Crazy’ Cameo

The rock 'n' roll couple could be looking for a 'thrupple.'

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed to Lanford. The real-life couple will make a cameo on The Conners in an episode about “thrupples.”

In a new post to The Conners official Instagram page, the Black Sabbath frontman poses with his talk show star wife as they sit at a table at the Lanford Lunch Box, the iconic eatery featured on the Roseanne spinoff. The rock’n’ roll royal couple have menus on their table as they smile for the camera for a publicity shot for the ABC sitcom.

Ozzy is wearing his signature black clothing and crucifix necklaces, while Sharon is dressed in a powder blue sweater. The Talk star’s hair is dyed red in the shot, which means the episode was filmed before her recent switch to a chic gray hairstyle.

In the caption to the pic, the famous couple’s arrival in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois is teased. Fans posted to the comments to react to the duo’s surprise guest spot.

“Omg, yessssssss, ” one fan wrote.

“This is gonna be great!” another added.

“Woot! I absolutely adore these two!” a third fan wrote.

“I’m all for this!” another said.

Ozzy and Sharon aren’t the only real-life couple in The Conners episode, which is titled “Beards, Thrupples, and Robots.” Married actors Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey will also appear in the episode to continue a storyline in which they play Ron and Janelle, a married couple hoping to “invite” Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) into their relationship.

In an episode synopsis posted by TVLine, it is revealed that Jackie decides to take her “thrupple” relationship with Ron and Janelle to the next level. While the Osbournes’ roles aren’t mentioned in the episode description, fans may have caught a promo for The Conners that aired during the live Bachelor finale earlier this week in which Ozzy and Sharon are joking about adding another person to their relationship.

While Ozzy is best known for his stage shows, the Prince of Darkness is no stranger to the camera. In addition to starring in dozens of music videos over the past four decades, Ozzy teamed up with his family to star in the MTV reality show The Osbournes from 2002 to 2005. He also has a few acting credits to his name, including a small role in the 2016 Ghostbusters movie where he appropriately played “Famous Rock Star,” per IMDB.

Sharon has logged acting roles on Will & Grace, CSI, and Jane the Virgin. Her cameo on The Conners will also double as a TV reunion with her close friend and former Talk co-star, Sara Gilbert. Sara plays Darlene Conner on the ABC sitcom and serves as an executive producer on the show.