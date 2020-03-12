WWE Rumors: Superstar Out 6-8 Months After Suffering Serious Injury On ‘Raw’

The injury reportedly suffered this week has unfortunately become a reality.

Injuries are an unfortunate way of life in WWE, and some of them usually end up happening at the worst possible time. Akam and Rezar are involved in one of the biggest storylines in the company and have become main event stars on Monday Night Raw. On this week’s episode from the red brand, a massive eight-man tag team match closed the show and put one of AOP’s members on the shelf for at least six to eight months due to an injury.

The AOP are key members of Seth Rollins’ stable on Raw, and their fourth member Murphy has made the team complete. They have been feuding with the likes of Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, The Viking Raiders, and the Street Profits, but it has ended up having one of them in an upsetting position.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Rezar suffered an arm injury of some kind during the main event of Raw. While he did go on to finish the match, it was obvious that something was wrong due to the way his arm was simply hanging at his side as he couldn’t even lift it.

WWE has not yet given any official word on the injury, but the news isn’t good. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., Rezar suffered a torn right biceps which will keep him out of the ring for at least half a year.

WWE

As of this time, it is not yet known if Rezar will need surgery to repair his torn biceps, but if he does, it will put him out at least eight months. If he doesn’t end up needing surgery, it is still expected that Rezar will be out of action for at least six months.

This is a tough blow for AOP as they missed a considerable amount of time last year after Akam suffered an injury. Their return has been quite huge and they’ve been involved in a great angle on Raw that has had them in the WWE spotlight for months.

It’s difficult to know what will happen from here with Rollins’ stable and if Akam will remain on TV without his tag team partner. It’s possible that WWE could partner someone else with him or simply have him tag with Murphy during Rezar’s absence.

With the “Road to WrestleMania” in full swing, the AOP had not yet been placed in a match of any kind. The good news is that WWE won’t have to worry about rewriting that in any way, but they do have to figure out a way to write Rezar out of his current angle. Hopefully, his injury won’t be on the more serious end and his return can come sooner rather than later.