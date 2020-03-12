Nicky Giles Shows Off Flawless Physique In White One-Shoulder Bikini On Instagram

American bombshell Nicky Gile took to her Instagram page today to upload two new sultry snapshots that tantalized her 1.7 million followers. In the brand new post, the 26-year-old model rocked a revealing bikini set that showed off her enviable assets and stunning curves.

In the first snap, Nicky lounged on a big canopy bed, spreading her legs as she faced the camera with a smile on her face, her head slightly tilted to the side. The second photo showed a similar pose, only that the model’s face was away from the camera. Her flawless skin glowed under the sunshine.

Nicky sported a white two-piece bathing suit from an unknown brand. The one-shoulder bikini top was a bit tight on her chest that she almost spilled out from the top. Also, it had a low-cut neckline that flaunted her copious cleavage.

According to the geotag of the post, the New Jersey native was in Phuket, Thailand, specifically in Café Del Mar Phuket, a beach club on the island. Despite being in a resort, the model sported a full makeup application that included well-defined brows, light brown eyeshadow, thick mascara, and applied a light pink color on her lips.

As for her accessories, Nicky wore a pearl choker necklace, a pendant necklace, and several rings. She wore her long blond hair down, parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that cascaded down her shoulders and back.

The stunner wrote a short caption and tagged her second Instagram account and professional photographer Brandon DelBianco in the photo.

The latest share received more than 17,800 likes and over 220 comments within just four hours of being posted on the popular social media platform. Many of Nicky’s fans flocked to the comments section to write gushing messages, while others raved about her incredibly toned figure. Other admirers didn’t have a lot to say and just dropped a trail of emoji.

“Very nice photos. You are very beautiful, Nicky. I hope you’re staying safe and healthy Nicky! Love you,” one fan commented on the post.

“You’re definitely a treasure of a woman!!! Your natural beauty and your body are simply amazing. You look fabulously in your photos!!!” an admirer gushed.

“You extremely gorgeous. You have the body of a goddess. So sexy! Thailand is so beautiful!” a third social media user chimed in.

“Beauty is about how you feel inside and is reflected in your eyes, that’s why I think you are so beautiful. Have a wonderful day,” a fourth Instagram follower wrote.