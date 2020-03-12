Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Curvy Figure In Snug Yellow Bodysuit

Ashley Alexiss took to Instagram earlier today to share another hot photo with her army of fans, this time while clad in a tight yellow bodysuit. The blond bombshell has a partnership with popular online retailer Fashion Nova, and she shares a ton of photos and videos rocking their clothing. In the latest addition to her feed, the model sizzled in yellow.

For the stunning new shot, Alexiss appeared outside where she struck a pose front and center. The beauty looked over her shoulder and off into the distance, opening her mouth ever so slightly. The Boston-born beauty covered the majority of her face with a pair of oversized black aviators while showing off a beautiful application of makeup that included blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. Wearing her long blond locks parted off to the side, the majority of her mane landed at her shoulders.

Alexiss looked totally confident and sexy, rubbing one hand on her stomach and the other on her upper thigh. The model’s gorgeous figure was on display in a tight yellow bodysuit that had a plunging neckline, showing off an ample amount of cleavage. The bottom of the outfit was high cut, hitting near her hip bones while flaunting her thick legs.

In the caption, she told fans to think of something positive to look forward to every day, adding a yellow heart emoji. The post has only been live on her page for a short amount of time, but it’s already attracted a ton of attention from her loyal fans with over 12,000 likes and 140-plus comments. Many Instagrammers took to the photo to let Alexiss know that she looks stunning, while countless others raved over her figure.

“You are very beautiful and pretty kisses my heart,” one fan raved, adding a series of red rose emoji.

“Straight up GORGEOUS!!!!!!!” a second social media user gushed.

“One of the most beautiful woman on the planet! My god she is downright perfect!” another added along with a long line of flame emoji.

“Because no one can love you as much as I do,” one more chimed in.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that the model slipped into a sexy bikini from her swimwear line in two side-by-side photos, causing her fans to go crazy. In one of the images, the beauty flaunted her gorgeous figure in a multicolored “rendezvous” sequin top that showcased an ample amount of cleavage for the camera. She paired it with shimmery bottoms.