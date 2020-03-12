‘Just Breathing’ Is Likely Primary Way To Contract Coronavirus, Says Expert Who Predicted Its Spread

During a recent appearance on Joe Rogan‘s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm, who reportedly predicted the spread of the coronavirus, claimed that “just breathing air” is likely the primary way that people contract the disease, The Daily Mail reported.

According to Osterholm, the notion that washing your hands and not touching your face will prevent coronavirus contraction is “largely” nonsense.

“The data is actually very weak that the virus is going to be transmitted this way,” he said.

This theory is partly supported by a recent report by The Hill, which claimed that COVID-19 can survive in the air for several hours. The claim stems from a Wednesday study from Princeton University, the University of California-Los Angeles, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), although it has yet to be peer-reviewed.

When Rogan asked how serious the coronavirus is, Osterholm claimed current damage being wreaked by the coronavirus is “just the beginning.”

“In terms of the hurt, pain, suffering, death that has happened so far is really just the beginning. This is going to unfold for months to come. We’re gonna be in some hurt for the next few months.”

Osterholm, the Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota, agreed that people over 55 and those with underlying health conditions are the most vulnerable. He continued to claim that the research has yet to be able to explain why some children are contracting coronavirus without getting sick.

Outside of the gloom and doom, Osterholm suggested that coronavirus is beatable. He noted that the longer it’s around, the more people will be infected, which will ultimately build coronavirus resistance

The public health scientist also shot down theories that the virus stemmed from the development of a weapon and claimed that it likely jumped from some species of animal to humans around the third week of November.

“Pangolins, these scaly anteater-like animals, are a very good source because we have coronaviruses just like those in these animals, and it got into a human.”

Although studies from China have been using vitamin C to treat some infected people, Osterholm noted that there has yet to be any research suggesting that such a treatment will “substantially impact” the immune system in a beneficial way.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, experts, including Osterholm, warned that people infected with coronavirus are most contagious before they exhibit serious symptoms. According to Osterholm, this fact is essential when it comes to gaining an understanding the history of COVID-19 as well as the effects of viral shedding on public health.