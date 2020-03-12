Laurence Bédard Flaunts Incredible Figure In Metallic Bikini

The model looked stunning in her silver swimsuit.

On Thursday, March 12, Canadian model Laurence Bédard delighted fans by sharing a sizzling snap on Instagram.

In the photo, the 26-year-old posed on a beautiful beach, surrounded by gorgeous green foliage. She appeared to be walking toward the photographer, as she looked directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

While most of the world is still experiencing winter weather, Laurence look like an absolute summer goddess. The tattooed beauty sizzled in a metallic string bikini manufactured by the clothing retailer, PrettyLittleThing. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging top. In addition, the high-cut bikini bottoms accentuated her curvaceous hips and long, lean legs. The Instagram star also wore a delicate pendant necklace and two wristbands.

For the photo, the blond bombshell slicked back her damp hair and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She made her beautiful green eyes pop with subtle eyeliner and voluminous lashes. She also sported sculpted eyebrows and glowing highlighter. In addition, Laurence’s nails were also manicured and painted white.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement to PrettyLittleThing by tagging the company.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 65,000 likes. Many of Laurence’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments. While some commenters simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are such a beautiful woman,” gushed one fan.

“Looking extremely sexy and hot as hell if you don’t mind me saying plus I really love your tattoos,” added another admirer.

“Absolutely stunning and sexy my queen,” said a different devotee, adding a string of heart-eye, red heart, and fire emoji to the comment.

“I don’t think [I’ve] ever seen a woman as truly beautiful as you,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Laurence engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts show her in risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore revealing lace lingerie while standing in a wood-walled room. That suggestive snap has been liked over 76,000 times since it was shared.