NFL News: Annual Meetings Canceled, But Start Of League Year Going On As Scheduled

The NFL is taking some precautions, but they aren't simply calling off everything.

The threat of the Coronavirus has now brought a halt to the NBA, MLS, and NHL seasons, but will the NFL follow their lead? Even though their season just ended a little over a month ago, the new league year in the NFL is set to begin later this month. On Thursday, the league announced that they will not be holding their annual meetings scheduled for the end of this month in Florida, but the start of the league year is going on as scheduled.

Over the course of the last 24 hours, there have been suspended seasons in the NBA, MLS, and NHL. Tennis and soccer matches have been canceled. All conference basketball tournaments in the NCAA have been canceled and opening day in Major League Baseball has been pushed out by at least two weeks.

ESPN reported that the NFL is keeping a close eye on the Coronavirus pandemic, but they will not adjust the start of the new league year. The annual meetings scheduled for March 29 through April 1 have been canceled, but any business matters requiring votes will take place at the spring meetings in California for May 19-20, 2020.

A statement sent out by the NFL detailed what they are doing and that this is all being done for the safety of club and league employees.

Despite the fact that the start of the new league year is not being delayed, many teams have already restricted travel for coaches and scouts. This could greatly affect the NFL Draft next month as well as the impending start of free agency.

Some teams have even chosen to close down their training facilities in order to keep their players healthy and safe.

Vikings suspending travel for coaches and scouts until further notice and reviewing restrictions on large public gatherings. Team: “Our priority is to protect the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and fans and do our part to minimize the spread of this virus.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2020

And here’s the first of what could be many: Eagles are shutting down their training facility, team owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2020

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on his Twitter account that the closing down of team facilities could make things very hard on them. While it is very important for the safety of everyone, the NFL not delaying the start of the league year means that teams such as the Eagles will have to find ways to organize everything away from their war rooms.

Teams now know that they still need to be prepared for the 2020 league year which is set to begin at 4:00 P.M. Eastern on Wednesday, March 18. Agents for pending free agents may begin speaking to other teams as of noon Eastern on Monday while franchise and transition tags must be assigned by 11:59 Eastern on Monday.

The NFL is taking some measures in keeping everyone safe from the threat of the Coronavirus, but they are not suspending all operations as other sports leagues are doing. Right now, the NBA hasn’t even said how long they will have the season suspended, but time and awareness will be very telling.