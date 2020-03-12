Milla Jovovich Shares Excitement Over Lookalike Daughter’s Casting In Disney’s Live-Action Peter Pan Movie

Milla's daughter, Ever Anderson, has landed two huge movie roles.

Milla Jovovich played the role of a proud mom on Tuesday when she took to Instagram to reveal that her daughter, 12-year-old Ever Gabo Anderson, has been cast in two big upcoming films.

According to Milla, Ever, whose father is director Paul W.S. Anderson, has landed the role of Wendy Darling in Disney’s live-action remake of its 1953 animated classic, Peter Pan. Variety reports that British actor Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) will play the role of Peter, the ageless boy who whisks Wendy and her brothers off to Neverland with the help of his pixie pal, Tinkerbell.

Milla revealed that Ever was cast as Wendy after “a worldwide search.”

“We’re so proud of our baby!” the excited parent wrote. “Ever has been wanting to act since she was 5 and she’s put the time, focus and energy into making her dream come true! Congratulations Ever!!”

Peter Pan & Wendy is the current title of Disney’s live-action take on the adventures of the characters originally created by author and playwright J. M. Barrie. The film doesn’t have a release date yet, and no other cast members have been announced. David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon) will direct. The script was co-written by David and his Pete’s Dragon collaborator Toby Halbrooks.

Peter Pan & Wendy is the latest in a long line of live-action remakes of beloved animated Disney classics, including Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Mulan. A live-action version of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric is also in the works.

In her Instagram post, Milla also revealed that Ever will be playing a young Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel movie Black Widow, which hits theaters on May 1. Scarlett Johansson plays the titular Avengers team member in the super spy’s first solo undertaking.

Milla often shares photos of her lookalike daughter on her Instagram page. Last month, she posted a few shots of Ever from a profile on the young star that was published in i-D Magazine. Milla also teased Ever’s appearance in the Black Widow movie, but revealed that she and her daughter weren’t allowed to talk about it at the time.

Ever’s only previous role was in Resident Evil: Final Chapter. She made the 2016 action movie directed by her father even more of a family affair than it already was by playing a younger version of her mother’s character.

Ever doesn’t just have a blossoming movie career to celebrate. As reported by E! News, she recently welcomed another sibling to her family when Milla gave birth to daughter Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson last month. Ever also has a 4-year-old sister, Dashiel Edan.