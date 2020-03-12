Broadway Productions Shut Down For Up To 6 Weeks Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Broadway‘s lights are about to dim and Manhattan’s theater district will stay that way for from four to six weeks. According to sources for the New York Post, starting Thursday night, all shows will go dark due to the worry that coronavirus will further affect the theater community.

A part-time usher — who worked for two prominent theater groups, The Shubert Organization and The Nederlander Organization — is now under quarantine, stated CNN. The usher’s most recent job took place during four days last week at Shubert’s Booth Theatre. He did his duties, including guiding audience members to their seats for a number of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf performances.

The Broadway-based organizations said in a joint statement on Wednesday that all theaters for which the quarantined usher had recently worked were deep-cleaned. In addition, all protocols related to containment and prevention were carried out, stated Buzzfeed News.

Buzzfeed addressed the directive “urging all high-risk audience members to monitor their health diligently.”

Still, on Wednesday night, the shows went on as scheduled. However, ticket holders who did not want to attend were allowed to exchange their tickets so these theatergoers could see the show at another time.

Meanwhile, that concept had been overruled by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who announced on Thursday that there is now “a ban of all gatherings over 500 people to start on Thursday evening.”

Cuomo admitted that his dictum did not allow much time to pass before generally affecting all Broadway shows, although the governor said his staff had already spoken to Great White Way theaters.

“They’re aware we’re going to be doing this, so they have notice,” he said.

Even before Cuomo laid down the new law, the New York Post stated that the coronavirus crisis is “the worst the industry has faced since the attack on the World Trade Center in 2001.”

Stephen Chernin / Getty Images

The future for Broadway shows is uncertain, according to the Post.

The newspaper’s online edition states that recovery may be impossible for some shows, and that includes plays that were just about to open. For the latter, the source cited The Minutes, which was set to bow on Sunday night. The new play, written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Tracy Letts, “is likely to close and never return.”

The New York Post also pointed out other productions in possible peril, according to their sources.

“Martin McDonagh’s acclaimed Hangmen is unlikely to open this season, though it could come back in the fall. Sing Street, a new musical currently in rehearsals, will try to open in the fall, propped up by money from Barbara Broccoli, the producer of the James Bond movies. The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway’s longest-running show that draws heavily on foreign tourists, may well close down for good.”

The Inquisitr pointed out that new research indicates that “individuals infected with coronavirus may be the most contagious when they show mild symptoms that many might mistake for a simple cold or general tiredness.”

If this research is true, theatergoers may have exercised due diligence to avoid being struck by the deadly virus but still felt good enough and safe enough to enjoy a Broadway show — and possibly become infected anyway.