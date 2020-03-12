Anna Nystrom Shows Off Killer Stems In Tight Pink Pants: ‘Leg Day’

Anna Nystrom took to Instagram earlier today to share another red-hot shot with fans while rocking a pair of tight pink leggings. Over the past few days, the blond bombshell has been traveling in the United Arab Emirates, sharing a ton of fashion-forward photos on her page. The model did not specifically geotag her location in the new update, but she put on a sexy display once again.

In the beautiful new photo posted on her page, the blond bombshell posed outside. She appeared on the top of a planter, putting all of her weight down on one leg while extending the other right in front of her. Her long and luscious locks were worn waved, and they fell all the way down her back. She also rocked a stunning makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

The fitness model put her killer figure on full display in skintight workout gear that included a white crop top that had long sleeves and showed off a hint of skin. She matched the top with a pair of light pink leggings that showcased her enviable legs while completing the whole outfit with a pair of brand-new white sneakers. In the caption of the post, she told her followers that it was “leg day” and gave them a rundown of the exercises that she did.

In just a few short moments of the snapshot going live on her page, it’s attracted a ton of attention from her fans with over 22,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments and that number has been growing by the second. Some social media users commented on the post to let her know that she looks fantastic while countless others raved over her figure. A few more thanked her for providing a workout routine for them.

“That pleasant expression under that pressure posture,” one follower gushed, adding a single flame emoji.

“Do you know that you are the world’s most beautiful girl,” another fan raved along with a few pink heart emoji.

“I remember when you first posted about you doing the pistol squats,” one more chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell dropped jaws in another hot look, that time a swimsuit. The Swedish beauty left little to the imagination in a low-plunging black one-piece that offered generous views of cleavage and hit around her hip bones, showcasing her incredibly toned stems as well. That post also earned her rave reviews.