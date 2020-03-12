WWE News: Big Name Revealed For Hall Of Fame’s 2020 Class & His Son Will Induct Him

After far too long, an iconic legend is going into the Hall of Fame.

Even though there are still questions as to whether WWE is going to hold WrestleMania 36 this year, the 2020 class for the Hall of Fame continues to grow. After more time than necessary in the announcement being made, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith has been revealed as the next inductee. Making this induction even more special is that it will be Smith’s own son sending him into the Hall.

A great number of wrestling fans believe that Davey Boy Smith should have been inducted long ago. He sadly passed away back in 2002 and many thought it would happen shortly after that, but issues between WWE and Smith’s family have prolonged it from becoming a reality.

The announcement came first on “After The Bell” with Corey Graves and was soon confirmed by the official website of WWE.

Graves was joined by Natalya, Tyson Kidd, and Bulldog’s son Davey Boy Smith Jr. It was at that point that Smith revealed he would be the one inducting his father into the Hall of Fame even though social media whispers had Bret Hart being the one to have that honor.

Hart is the brother-in-law of the late WWE superstar who held both the WWF/WWE Tag Team Championship, European Title, Hardcore Championship, and Intercontinental Title.

The British Bulldog’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame has been rumored strongly over the last few years, and it really picked up steam early in 2020. As more and more names were announced, the rumors started to fade because fans thought the class was becoming too big already.

Back in January, Triple H commented that he believed Smith 100 percent deserved to be inducted. Once the announcement was made official, Triple H sang the praises of Smith and said that everyone could now celebrate his honor and legacy together.

A favorite of the @WWE Universe, decorated career and a source of national pride for the entire @WWEUK, British Bulldog is taking his rightful place in the #WWEHOF. Together, we can celebrate his in-ring career and memory as a father, husband, and Superstar. pic.twitter.com/aRzFrXPKOQ — Triple H (@TripleH) March 12, 2020

This year’s class certainly has a lot of star power in it and fans can’t wait to see them take their rightful spots. As of this writing, here is the class for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame:

“The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith

Batista

The Bella Twins

JBL

New World Order (nWo) – Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman

There is the possibility that another name or two could be added to this line-up before the ceremony takes place in early April. Davey Boy Smith is one of those legends who ended up being gone way too soon, and there is no telling what the rest of his career may have brought. Now, The British Bulldog will be enshrined for all eternity and his son is going to have the distinct honor of inducting him.