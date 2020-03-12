‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey Shares Her Thoughts On Former Assistant Carlton Morton’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Appearance

Cynthia Bailey recently dished about what it was like seeing her former assistant, Carlton Morton, on Netflix’s Love Is Blind.

The popular Netflix show made several of its contestants household names as viewers watched them fall in — and out — of love within a matter of weeks. According to Essence, while many of the contestants were virtually unknown, users on social media sites like Instagram and Twitter noticed Morton from his previous work as Bailey’s assistant. He worked for her years ago and even appeared on an episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The outlet reports that Morton was seen on the show arguing with Kenya Moore for the way she was acting during one of Bailey’s auditions for her modeling agency.

Morton came up during Bailey’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She was asked if she had seen the Netflix series and how she felt seeing one of her former employees look for love on the show. Bailey said she was proud of her former assistant for deciding to be his authentic self. Fans of Love Is Blind will know that Morton revealed he is a bisexual man on the show.

“I did watch the show. Looking on the bright side of what I took from the show, I’m glad he came out and is free to be himself and who he wants to be,” Bailey said. “I don’t agree with the way he handled things, obviously, toward the end of his time on the show.”

During the show, which makes strangers interact with one another through a wall, Morton fell in love with Diamond Jack, another contestant. After proposing to Jack, Morton decided to tell her that he was bisexual. After Jack asked him why he didn’t tell her when they were getting to know each other, Morton reacted in a negative way, which resulted in a screaming match that ultimately led to the couple breaking up. Bailey’s former assistant was then called out for disrespecting Jack and calling her out of her name during their argument.

Since seeing himself on camera, Morton has apologized to Jack for his behavior. He also shared that he is currently in therapy. Bailey said that he has reached out to her and she is supporting him behind the cameras.

“I’ve been talking to him and trying to give him some positive counsel because he’s been going through a really tough time,” Bailey admitted on WWHL.