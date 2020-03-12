Ester Expósito Lies In Bed In Animal-Print Bikini In New Instagram Photo

Elite actress Ester Expósito took to her Instagram page on Thursday, March 12, to upload a sultry snapshot that made her fans go crazy. In the update, the 20-year-old star was seen sporting a sexy animal-print bikini that showed off her stunning figure.

The brand new photo showed Ester indoors, seemingly inside her hotel room in Mexico. She was lying in bed in nothing but her swimwear. She angled her face to the side and smiled while facing the camera. Her flawless skin glowed from the sunlight. A mirror above the headboard, windows, decors, and white walls were seen in the background.

The two-piece bathing suit boasted seemingly padded contour cups and a low-cut neckline that flaunted her cleavage. The skimpy swimwear featured thin straps that went over the actress’s shoulders. She wore the matching low-waist, high-cut bottoms that were just as revealing, particularly highlighting her curvy hips and taut stomach.

Ester opted for a full glam look with her sexy attire. Her makeup application included a sheer foundation, darkened brows, eyeshadow, mascara, and a hint of blush. She completed her look by applying pink lip gloss. Apart from her belly button ring, the actress seemed to be wearing a necklace, although it was not entirely visible in the shot.

In the caption, the Spanish beauty simply used a sun and a brown heart emoji instead of words. According to the geotag, she was in Mexico, although she did not specify where exactly she stayed in the country. However, according to her previous Instagram post — which was uploaded a day ago, the actress went to Piramides de Teotihuacan, an archaeological complex in northeast of Mexico City.

The new upload received more than 1.1 million likes and over 13,000 comments in just an hour of being posted on the popular social media platform. Many of Ester’s fans flocked to the comments section to send her sweet messages and compliments on her stunning figure, while others were left speechless and instead dropped a flame emoji.

“You look so gorgeous! Greetings from Vancouver. I can’t wait for Elite season 3!!!” one of her Instagram followers wrote.

“Ester, you are really a goddess. Your beauty and that body! You inspire me every day and I hope to be like you someday,” an admirer wrote.

“Staying indoors is not bad when I see something like this in my feed. By the way, you are so good on Elite, I’m a fan!” a third social media user stated.

“Where are you in Mexico? I wanna see you so bad!!! You are so pretty. Your character is my fave,” a fourth fan added.