Coronavirus Deaths In Italy Jump 23 Percent Thursday, Confirmed Cases Rise To 15,000

In just 24 hours, the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has claimed 189 more lives in Italy, The Daily Mail reported. Specifically, the Civil Protection Agency claims that the death toll in the country jumped to 1016, a rise of 23 percent.

As of now, 15,113 people in Italy are infected with the coronavirus, which is a 21.7 percent jump from the previous 12,462. Of the people initially infected with the virus, 1,258 have fully recovered — a decrease of 213 people — and 1,153 are in intensive care, which is 125 more than the previous 1,028.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has imposed stricter quarantine restrictions by closing all shops except for food stores and pharmacies.

“All shops will be closed except for basic necessities, such as pharmacies and food stores,” he said in a nine-minute speech to the country, which had been hit hardest from the spread of COVID-19. “Bars, pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and canteen services will close. Home delivery is allowed.”

“Thank you to all Italians who make sacrifices,” he said. “We are proving to be a great nation.”

Conte’s government recently announced its plan to spend up to 25 billion euros (27.9 billion USD) to fight coronavirus. Italy’s economy minister, Roberto Gualtieri, said that half of the money would be put to use immediately, while the remaining half will be saved until needed.

US vs Italy Coronavirus Cases

We’ve got a week. (ht @elipariser) pic.twitter.com/v9GZv7uTEP — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 11, 2020

As reported by BBC, Italy’s Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, claims that the measures imposed in the first region of the outbreak have been effective. He pointed to the fact that the first 10 towns that were put on lockdown had no new infections two weeks later, and the prevention model in these regions is allegedly being used across the country.

“Italy was the first nation in Europe to be affected so badly,” Maio said. “But I hope it also means that Italy is the first one to leave the emergency behind.”

Although the new restrictions are expected to help, Italian authorities claim that it might take two weeks to see results. As of now, the outbreak is still reportedly surging in cities and towns outside of the county’s initial “red zone.”

The news comes not long after the revelation that Italians with coronavirus symptoms could face murder charges if they ignore their quarantine and cause the death of another person. Per the National Post, the charges carry a sentence of up to 21 years in prison. For those who refuse to self-isolate but do not pass the virus to a vulnerable person who dies, they face a charge of causing injury, which carries a sentence of six to 26 months in jail.