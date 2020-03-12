Arianny Celeste Slays In A Short White Knit Mini Dress

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste recently thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot double Instagram update. The picture was taken in Malibu, California, according to the geotag of her post. Arianny posed in the sand in front of a large rock that added some interesting texture to the chic snaps.

Arianny wore a white knit sweater dress that clung to her curvaceous physique. The dress featured cable knit details along the entire piece, and had long sleeves with ribbed detailing on the cuffs. There was a ribbed detail along the hem of the dress as well, which came only a few inches down Arianny’s thighs. The cream hue of the garment looked incredible against the bronzed tone of Arianny’s skin.

The dress also featured a cut-out detail near the waist that exposed an extra hint of skin. Arianny kept the rest of the look simple, adding a pair of statement earrings and pulling her long brunette locks back into a sleek low bun. Her makeup was done in bronzed tones as well, with a nude shade gracing her lips and warm tones on her lids. She posed with one hand resting on her thigh and the other on the side of her head.

In the second snap, Arianny angled her body slightly to show off more of the look. The dress had a v-neck neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and she added a delicate pendant necklace. The highlighter on her face caught the light, illuminating her stunning features as she kneeled in the sand.

Arianny’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 18,800 likes within just 23 hours. Many of her fans also took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the update, and the post racked up 240 comments within just one day as well.

“Vogue realness,” one fan commented, followed by two purple heart emoji.

“Love these of you! So pretty,” another follower added.

“I love your hair in these shots, simple and elegant,” one fan said, remarking on the change in style, as Arianny frequently wears her hair down in loose curls.

“Looking hot in white,” another follower commented.

Arianny recently stunned her fans with a sexy ensemble she wore on a recent trip to Mexico, as The Inquisitr reported. She layered a sheer black mini dress over a bold bikini and topped it all off with a gold harness for a truly scandalous ensemble.