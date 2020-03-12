Anna Katharina Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In A Stunning Blue Bikini: ‘That’s Show Biz’

Anna Katharina showed off some serious skin in her latest bikini shot on Instagram. The hot model stunned as she flashed her curves for the camera.

In the sexy selfies, Anna looked beautiful as she rocked a tiny deep blue bikini. The top boasted thin spaghetti straps and showed off her toned arms and abundant cleavage. She added matching bikini bottoms that rested high on her curvy hips and flaunted her round booty. The model’s flat tummy, lean legs, and rock hard abs were also on full display in the shot.

In the first photo, Anna posed with her body turned to the side as she held a camera in her hand. She looked down at the device with a flirty smirk on her face. The second pic featured the model running her fingers through her hair and giving a seductive stare into the camera.

The blond bombshell wore her long, golden locks parted down the center and styled in voluminous waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

She also sported a full face of makeup in the photos. The glam look included long lashes and black eyeliner, as well as sculpted brows to give her eyes a bit more definition. Pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes gave her face a soft glow and complemented her bronzed skin.

In the caption of the post, the model admitted that holding the camera to snap the selfies was hard on her hands. However, she claimed that it was all apart of being in showbiz.

Many of Anna’s over 1.2 million followers couldn’t get enough of the pics. The post earned more than 8,300 likes in less than 30 minutes after its upload. Fans also flocked to the comment section to gush over the model with over 200 messages.

“Your captions always make me giggle (hehe) and your bod is goals,” one fan wrote.

“Perfect Body Babe,” another said.

“Wow you look absolutely amazing love!! Stunning!” a third comment read.

“Absolutely gorgeous. Most beautiful woman on Insta!” a fourth social media user raved.

The Instagram stunner appears to have no qualms about showing off her toned physique in her racy photos. She’s often seen sporting plunging tops, tight pants, and scanty bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anna most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she got steamy in a strappy white lingerie set. To date, that photo has garnered more than 43,000 likes and over 650 comments.