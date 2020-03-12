CDC Head Robert Redfield Says Government Will Pay For Coronavirus Testing

Whether someone has insurance or not, they should not be afraid to get tested.

Millions of American citizens have expressed concern over the threat of the Coronavirus, but some have even bigger fears. So many people are worried that if they start experiencing symptoms of the new virus, they won’t be able to afford the necessary testing. That should no longer be a fear as U.S. Representative had Robert Redfield, the head of the CDC, admit that there is a law requiring the organization to pay for testing for everyone.

On Wednesday evening, Donald Trump announced that travel from Europe to the United States would be suspended for 30 days beginning on Thursday. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have all chosen to suspend their current seasons for the safety of their players and staff.

As Redfield was speaking of how the CDC is handling things with the pandemic, he began being asked questions by Porter. It was then that she cited a law that lets the Center for Disease Control actually pay for the diagnostic testing for anyone who needs to be tested for the COVID-19 virus.

Redfield appeared to be uneasy as detailed on the Twitter account of Congressional reporter Michael McAuliff, but he had no choice but to answer. Once pressed and pushed by Porter, Redfield did indeed say “yes” when asked to invoke the law that would allow the CDC to pay for Coronavirus testing.

Couldn't upload all of it. but it really was some ace badgering by Katie Porter getting the pledge for CDC to pay for everyone's tests. She summed up: "Do not let a lack of insurance worsen this crisis." pic.twitter.com/DV8ALiWU0A — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) March 12, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said on Thursday that the U.S. was “failing.” As reported by The Hill, Fauci said that individuals in the United States cannot “easily” get tested for the disease and he wanted it to be admitted that this was indeed a failing.

“The system is not really geared to what we need right now — what you are asking for.”

This is at the same time that President Trump says the complete opposite.

NOW: Trump, responding to questions about limited availability of COVID-19 tests: "Frankly, the testing has been going very smooth." — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 12, 2020

Redfield would go on to say that the job of the CDC is to make sure public health labs have the test, but they can “make the judgment on how they want to use it.” Statements like this are what brought about Representative Porter’s push to show how many Americans simply can’t afford to be tested.

Rep. Katie Porter writing the cost of testing on a white board while grilling the CDC's Redfield. pic.twitter.com/ZQN9InhXW1 — Dan Friedman (@dfriedman33) March 12, 2020

