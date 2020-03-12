Kim Kardashian Called A Doctor To Her House After Being Fearful Of Coronavirus

Kim Kardashian is taking the necessary steps to ensure no one in her family is harmed amid several new Coronavirus cases.

The Coronavirus pandemic is continuing to affect people across the nation and many are doing everything they can to take precautions. Hollywood Life reports that Kardashian is the latest celebrity to express her concerns about contracting the virus herself. The outlet reports that Kardashian shared on her Instagram page that she reached out to a doctor to come to her home and explain the measures she should be taking for both her and her family. Fans of Kardashian’s will know that, in addition to her and husband Kanye West, the couple has four little ones at home to keep safe- North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 11 months.

In several clips, Kardashian shared some of the gems the doctor gave her during their visit. One of the things she showed her millions of followers was the new greeting she will be using moving forward. After introducing the physician, the SKIMS founder tapped her ankle once and advised her followers not to touch someone else’s skin with their elbows. She said doing so would only put them further at risk, as many have been advised to cough into their elbow.

Kardashian then used the doctor’s visit to share her concern for one of her sisters. She shared that Khloe Kardashian concerned her after she “saw her cough” before giving her a gift. Kardashian shared that seeing Khloe cough made her unsure if she should accept the gift from her. She eventually cleaned off the present with Clorox wipes in case Khloe could, in fact, be of danger to the KKW Beauty CEO and her children.

The documented doctor’s visit comes after Kardashian shared on her Twitter page that she felt the pandemic was already predicted by psychic Sylvia Browne. Browne shared in her book End Of Days, prior to her 2013 death that an event similar to Coronavirus would be taking place in 2020.

“In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear completely,” the passage read.

Kardashian’s concerns also come after two famous names admitted they tested positive for Coronavirus this week. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared on Wednesday, March 11 that the couple contracted the virus while vacationing in Australia.