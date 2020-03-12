Donald Trump ‘Obliterated’ Barack Obama’s Pandemic Response Infrastructure Out Of Spite, Scientist Says

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially labeled coronavirus a pandemic after it made its way into at least 114 countries and killed more than 4,000 people. According to Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Laurie Garrett, who spoke with Raw Story, Donald Trump‘s administration destroyed the pandemic response infrastructure from Barack Obama‘s administration out of spite.

“Where we are right now is that everybody is recognizing, oops, it was a big mistake by the Trump administration to obliterate the entire infrastructure of pandemic response that the Obama administration had created,” she said.

“Why did he do it? Well, it certainly wasn’t about the money, because it wasn’t a heavily funded program. It was certainly because it was Obama’s program.”

Garrett is speaking of a particular division within the National Security Council (NSC), the Department of Homeland Security, and other linked centers in the Department of Health and Human Services, the Treasury Department, the Commerce Department, the Office of Global Health Affairs, and Washington headquarters. According to Garrett, this network was created using Obama’s experience dealing with Ebola in 2014, which helped him understand that a U.S. response to the spread of a disease had to be an “all-of-government response.”

“Well, that was all eliminated. It’s gone. And now they’re hastily trying to recreate something.”

Trump on coronavirus testing: "The Obama administration made a decision on testing that turned out to be very detrimental to what we're doing & we undid that decision a few days ago so that testing can take place in a much more accurate & rapid fashion" (what's he talking about?) pic.twitter.com/Z0UBaORIwI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2020

Trump’s response to the coronavirus has been heavily criticized, especially by Democrats. Many accuse Trump of slashing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and point to such alleged cuts as proof of his purportedly failed coronavirus response. But as FactCheck.org noted, while Trump attempted to cut CDC funding, Congress has not been able to enact such cuts. In addition, the elimination of the pandemic response position of the NSC was the work of then-national security adviser John Bolton.

Nevertheless, Trump has faced a great deal of scrutiny over his administration’s purportedly chaotic messaging of the coronavirus, among other things. Writing to The Verge, Elizabeth Lopatto called for the president to resign from his position and pass the torch to someone else more qualified.

“The best thing Trump can do for the country, to speed its response to the novel coronavirus, is resign and let someone capable take over,” she wrote.

As The Inquisitr reported, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston accused Trump of “grifting” the coronavirus pandemic to benefit the rich. He pointed to the president’s proposed payroll tax cuts and noted that they provide the most benefit for the wealthy. Jason Furman, a top Obama administration economist, echoed Johnson and claimed that providing checks to American households would be the best approach.