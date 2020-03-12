Blond Bombshell Alexa Collins Shows Off Killer Curves In Bright Blue Bikini On Instagram

Alexa Collins showed off her amazing muscles in a new post on Instagram on Thursday. In a photo on her account, the blond bombshell rocked a bright blue bikini that showed off her best assets and drove her fans wild.

The photo showed Alexa posing in front of a modern-looking side table and a gray lounge chair in what looked to be her living room. In the background, a dimly-lit kitchen could be seen. While her surroundings were dark, light appeared to be shining in on Alexa from a window or door. Her radiant, tan skin and bright swimwear stood out against the scenery, allowing all the focus to be on her.

Alexa’s look included a bright blue top with a plunging V-neckline and triangle-shaped fabric across her breasts. The low neckline just barely contained her busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. In addition, a fair amount of sideboob was on display.

Alexa’s toned abs were fully exposed between the top and a U-shaped, matching thong. The front of the bikini sat low on her waist to further show off her flat tummy, while the sides came up high above her hips and emphasized her hourglass figure.

Alexa did not wear any accessories with her swimwear, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included pink blush, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink gloss on her plump lips. She wore her medium-length, blond hair down in loose waves that fell over her shoulders.

Alexa posed with one arm on the door or window frame in front of her and cocked one hip to the side, which showed off her curvy thighs. She playfully tugged at her bikini bottoms and flashed a smirk at the camera.

Alexa’s post garnered more than 4,000 likes and just over 100 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Damn you are jaw-dropping beautiful,” one fan said.

“This woman could put a hazmat suit on and still look drop dead gorgeous,” another user added.

“Absolutely gorgeous woman,” a third follower wrote.

“You are beautiful in blue,” a fourth fan said.

It’s certainly true that Alexa can rock any look, whether it’s swimwear or streetwear. Earlier on Thursday, she rocked the latter as she shared a photo of herself wearing a neon crop top and leggings that still managed to show off her best assets.