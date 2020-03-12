‘The Bachelor’ Peter Weber Is ‘Having A Tough Time’ Says Chris Harrison After Intense Finale

The two-night finale of The Bachelor that aired earlier this week was a legitimately wild one, as Peter Weber revealed all of the chaos that’s played out since filming finished. It’s only been a couple of days since the final moments of the tense After the Final Rose special, but host Chris Harrison has some updates for fans regarding how Peter is doing.

At the end of the finale, The Bachelor viewers were left a little stunned. Peter chose Hannah Ann Sluss, broke up with her, visited with Madison Prewett, and shared that he and Madi wanted to see where things might head for them.

Peter’s mother held nothing back in revealing she is not happy about any of this, seemingly driving an uncomfortable wedge between The Bachelor star and his family. In addition, rumors have swirled about Peter’s supposed off-camera antics that, if true, definitely put him in a negative light.

Luckily, it looks like Peter can still lean on The Bachelor host Chris Harrison as much and for as long as he needs. Chris chatted with ET Online and acknowledged that Peter is struggling with all of this negativity and chaos.

“Right now he’s concentrating on trying to put all this back together — his relationship with Madison, his relationship with his family,” Chris explained.

Peter and Madi insisted that they love one another and are determined to build a relationship together. Since wrapping up The Bachelor finale, it seems that they’ve decided to go entirely off the radar.

The Bachelor stars have not done any of the typical media rounds and they have not posted anything new on social media since the finale. It’s pretty common for the new pairs from The Bachelor or The Bachelorette to excitedly share posts on their Instagram pages once they can go public with their relationship. So far, neither Peter or Madi have done that.

“I have exchanged texts with Peter today. And all I will say — because I don’t want to give too much away, because it’s a really personal conversation — he’s having a tough time. He’s a little beat up by everything,” Chris said on Thursday.

Chris added that Peter was quite upset and thrown off by everything that transpired during Tuesday’s live After the Final Rose. Chris says he reassured Peter that he’s there to lend support if he’s needed. The Bachelor host says he’s also done his best to reassure Peter that this will all pass.

“I’ve been in these storms. When you’re in the middle of that tempest, it feels like you’re just being swallowed up. Take a break, unplug, get away, and I promise this too shall pass,” Chris advised Peter.

So far, it looks like Peter is following Chris’ advice. Will this be a Bachelor pair that can overcome the obstacles ahead of them and make a real go of this, or will their romance be over as quickly as it reignited? Fans aren’t sure what to think at this point, but they’ll definitely be watching to see what comes next for Peter and Madi.