Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Open Blazer In New Instagram Update

Emily Ratajkowski took to her Instagram page on Thursday, March 12, to share a stunning new photo in which she rocked an outfit that was both stylish and revealing at the same time.

The model, actress and entrepreneur grouched near a corner as she rocked a two-piece black-and-white pinstripe suit. On her upper body, Ratajkowski had on an oversized blazer that sat loosely on her shoulders, giving the look a casual, androgynous vibe. Emrata opted to not wear anything under the blazer, which she left unbuttoned. The front of the blazer rested over her chest on the right, offering a good amount of coverage on that side. The left side was away from her body, teasing quite a bit of her cleavage.

Ratajkowski teamed her blazer with a pair of matching pantsuit that sat just above her bellybutton, hugging her slender midsection. The model’s upper stomach was visible under the open blazer as well. The bottoms also boasted a loose fit that matched the overall business-casual vibe of the shot.

As the model indicated in her caption, the photo was captured by photographer Renell Medrano.

Ratajkowski had her knees wide apart as she rested her right elbow on her leg. She placed the other hands on her right hip, assuming a empowering pose. The model tilted her hair back a little as she shot a fierce gaze with her lips parted straight into the camera.

Ratajkowski wore her dark tresses brushed back, allowing a few hairs to stand at the top for an edgy look. Her makeup matched the overall tone of the picture, with dark toned on her eyes and bronzer that helped to highlight the structure of her face.

The photo proved to be popular with many of Ratajkowski’s 25,600 Instagram followers. Within just a couple of hours, the photo has garnered more than 261,000 likes and upwards of 550 comments, promising that many more interactions will continue to pour in as the day progresses.

Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for Ratajkowski, and also to shower her with compliments and emoji.

“Woooooow beautiful,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a string of red hearts.

“Absolutely Perfect!!!!!” replied another fan, following the comment with pink hearts with arrows.

“[C]ool pic.. gorgeous style,” a third user chimed in, using fire and red heart emoji to illustrate the comment.

“The best,” another one said, pairing it with a red heart.