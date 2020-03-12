Marissa Everhart Goes Scantily Clad In A Sexy Black Lingerie Set: ‘Let’s Get Lost’

Marissa Everhart shared another racy shot to her Instagram account on Thursday morning. The hot real estate broker sizzled in the black and white pic.

In the sexy snap, Marissa looked gorgeous as she rocked a black bra with sheer material. The garment flaunted the model’s toned arms and ample bust. She added a pair of matching thong panties, which were cut high on her curvy hips and flaunted her tiny waist and round booty. Her flat tummy and lean legs were also on full display.

The blond bombshell turned her body to the side in the shot as she arched her back and pushed her booty out. She ran both hands through her hair as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face. She accessorized the look with a gold bangle bracelet on her wrist and some tiny earrings.

Marissa’s long, golden locks were pushed behind her head in the pic. The loose strands cascaded down her back.

She also appeared to sport a full face of makeup in the snap. The glam look consisted of long lashes, black eyeliner, and defined brows. She also added a shimmering highlighter on her face and blush on her cheeks. She completed the application with a shiny gloss on her lips.

In the caption of the photo, the model told her fans that she wanted to get lost somewhere. In the background, some large leaves can be seen, as well as a clear sky.

Many of Marissa’s over 750,000 followers shared their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 2,000 times. They also gushed over the model in the comments section, leaving more than 50 gushing messages.

“The prettiest rose in the garden,” one follower wrote.

“You are man’s perfect woman. There needs to be more of you to go around,maybe cloning you,” another admirer raved.

“This is a really amazing pic! All you B&W pics are amazing!” a third social media user stated.

“Wow l do not get tired of saying What you very beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

Fans have grown accustomed to seeing the model’s stunning figure thrust into the spotlight in her online snaps. Marissa is often at the beach in some skimpy swimwear in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marissa recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she channeled Pamela Anderson in a red one-piece Baywatch bikini as she rolled around in the sand. To date, that snap has racked in more than 1,800 comments and over 45 comments.