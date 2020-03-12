Natalia Garibotto Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Crochet Bikini

The model flaunted her flawless figure in her tiny two-piece.

On Thursday, Natalia Garibotto shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

In the photos, the Brazilian-born model posed in front of a beautiful body of water. A sizable city can be seen in the background. While most of the world is still experiencing winter weather, the tan and toned model looked like an absolute summer goddess. She flaunted her fabulous figure in a red-and-nude crochet bikini from the swimwear company, Beijobaby. The tiny two-piece showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. Natalia accessorized the sexy look with layered necklaces, stud earrings, and a sparkling belly button ring.

For the casual photo shoot, the brunette bombshell slicked back her damp hair and opted to wear a full face of makeup. The striking application featured sculpted eyebrows, peach blush, and voluminous lashes. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted neon green.

The first image shows the 27-year-old standing with her shoulders back, as she placed one of her hands on her thigh. She pulled on her bikini bottom’s side tie, while she closed her eyes and smiled brightly. For the following photo, she turned her body to face away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation insinuated that she always has a smile on her face. In addition, Natalia provided additional advertisement to Beijobaby.

Fans seemed to adore the tantalizing post as it soon amassed more than 36,000 likes. Many of Natalia’s followers also took the time to praise the stunner in the comments section.

“Wow you’re beautiful and gorgeous,” gushed one admirer.

“The bikini looks amazing on you,” said a different devotee.

“You are a spectacular woman,” added another Instagram user

“In love with your style! You look amazing as always,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Quite a few commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Natalia has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the Internet personality is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload Instagram post that consist of her in revealing ensembles. Earlier this week, she shared racy pictures, in which she wore a skimpy white bikini. That provocative post has been liked over 120,000 times since it was uploaded.