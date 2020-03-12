Joan Smalls Straddles Flamingo Raft In Skimpy Animal Print Bikini

Joan Smalls took to Instagram to share a sexy series of photos while clad in a revealing little bikini. While the model is most well-known for flaunting her toned figure for fans in a variety of NSFW outfits, it’s been a while since she strutted her stuff in a swimsuit. Luckily for fans, she delighted them yesterday with a series of bikini clad photos.

In the first image in the series, the model appeared in a pool where she floated on the top of a flamingo, holding the neck of the raft and leaning back on her other arm. The beauty wore her long, dark locks down and wet as they fell at her back. She appeared to a rock a slight application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, and lipstick. The Puerto Rican beauty accessorized the ensemble with a dainty silver necklace but it was her killer figure that took center stage.

Smalls showcased her rock hard abs as well as her taut tummy in a skimpy animal print bikini that featured a tiny top with a silver ring in the middle. The bottom of the outfit was barely visible in this particular shot but a glimpse of her legs were. The next few images in the series showed the beauty falling off of the raft and into the water but she didn’t seem to mind as she had a big smile on her face.

In the caption, the supermodel quoted a song and since the photos went live on her page, they’ve earned her a ton of attention from her fans with over 24,000 likes in addition to over 100-plus comments. Some of Small’s fans commented on the post to rave over her figure while countless others let her know that she looks amazing. A few more commented on the update to ask questions about the Flamingo raft.

“So cute, nothing more beautiful than seeing you smile doing regular fun tasks. Saludos Princessa!,” one fan raved, adding a series of heart and thumbs up emoji.

“Such a stunningly beautiful and absolutely gorgeous lady,” a second Instagrammer added.

“Beautiful girl in a bikini wow joan,” one more added.

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell sizzled in another incredibly sexy look— that time lingerie. For the photo op, she posed against a wall that was lit-up with neon lights, showing off her gorgeous figure in a leather lingerie set that included a skimpy top and tiny little bottoms. It comes as no surprise that the photo amassed thousands of likes and comments.