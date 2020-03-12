Donald Trump Is ‘Grifting’ The Coronavirus Pandemic To Help The Rich, Journalist Says

In a piece for Raw Story, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston outlines evidence suggesting that President Donald Trump is “grifting” the coronavirus pandemic to provide a tax break to the wealthiest Americans. At the same time, Johnson claims the middle class and working poor get “crumbs.”

Johnson analyzed Trump’s proposed tax cut solution — which reportedly includes a suspension of the Medicare tax and Social Security wage tax — using an annual federal report of the “most detailed wage data” from 2018.

As Johnson noted, full-time workers earning the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour would save $93 per month from the proposed cuts. For workers earning $55,000 per year — one in four American workers reportedly make this or more — their savings would be $350 per month.

At the higher end of the earning spectrum, workings at the threshold of the top 5 percent of earners — Americans making $137,000 — would save more than $850 per month. Given that most individuals within the top 5 percent are reportedly couples, their savings would often effectively doubled to at least $1,700. As Johnson notes, this is higher than the gross income of a full-time worker making the minimum wage.

As noted by Johnson, the Social Security tax only applies to the first $137,000 of wages, while the Medicare tax is applied to all wages. According to Johnson, the top 5 percent of workers stand to save nearly $3 billion per month from the removal of the Medicare tax.

“So, watch closely for the contours of the Trump payroll tax cut so you know just how heavily it tilts to favor the best-off Americans. Keep in mind that cutting payroll taxes won’t do anything for those who lose their jobs because of the coronavirus.”

President Trump says he is going to ask the Senate for a payroll tax cut and hourly wage relief. Says workers should not be penalized for something that is not their fault. pic.twitter.com/0xj1LNGJT4 — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) March 9, 2020

Johnson is not the only one to note that Trump’s tax cut plan appears to be poised to help the wealthiest. Per Business Insider, Jason Furman, a top economist in Barack Obama‘s administration who played a key role negotiating the last payroll-tax cut, posted his own analysis on Twitter earlier this week.

“A one-year payroll tax cut of 2% of income would provide up to a $5,508 tax cut to a high-income couple, only $500 to a single parent getting by on $25,000 a year, and nothing for a worker placed on leave without pay.”

According to Furman, Trump’s plan “amplifies” the shortcomings of the Obama payroll tax cut plan, and Americans would be better off if the money was funneled into checks for American households. As reported by The Inquisitr, such an approach is supported by universal basic income (UBI) advocate Andrew Yang, as well as several economists.