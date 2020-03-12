Natalie Roser Shows Off Flawless Physique In Tiny Crop And Tight Shorts

Australian fashion model Natalie Roser stunned fans around the world on social media after she posted a fitness photo that displayed her perfect figure on Thursday, March 12. The Maxim bombshell shared the snapshot with her 1.2 million followers on her Instagram account as it quickly caught the attention of many.

The 29-year-old beauty, who is currently signed to Wilhelmina Models, was photographed outdoors in Hollywood, California post-workout.

Natalie, who emitted a radiant glow, posed playfully in the casual snapshot as she smiled widely and flashed her tongue. She also tugged at her long blond locks, which were styled into a high-ponytail, with both hands in a move that flexed her muscular arms. However, it was her fit body that took center stage as she displayed her toned physique in gray workout shorts and a cropped tank-top.

The top, which was powder blue, featured two thin spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline that displayed the tanned model’s cleavage as it hugged her full-figured assets. Meanwhile, the crop’s hemline, which only went down to Natalie’s ribs, allowed her rock hard abs to come in to full view.

The social media star paired the revealing top with high-waisted skintight shorts that appeared to be made out of a stretch material — allowing the beauty to both work out comfortably and to display her healthy curves.

Natalie opted to finish the look off with a few accessories that included two minimalist style necklaces and a pair of earrings — a style decision that made the outfit a tad bit more fashionable.

Natalie indicated in her post’s caption that the workout clothing was manufactured by Bo and Tee, an online retailer. She also revealed that she was working out with Bec Wilcock, a Nike coach and athlete.

The post garnered support and approval from thousands of Natalie’s fans as it accumulated more than 3,400 likes in the first hour of going live. Dozens of fans also took to the comments section to voice to the model how much they loved the look.

“Super beauty,” one user commented.

“You look gorgeous,” a second fan asserted.

“Absolutely beautiful,” a third fan chimed in.

“Looking hot,” a fourth admirer added.

