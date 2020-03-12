Justin Trudeau Is Self-Isolating Over Coronavirus Concerns, Canadian Prime Minister’s Office Confirms

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, is self-isolating amid concerns over the coronavirus after his wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, experienced symptoms of illness after they returned from a speaking engagement in the UK on Wednesday, as BBC News reports.

At present, Trudeau himself has not shown any signs of coronavirus. However, “out of an abundance of caution,” the Prime Minister is following the advice of his doctor by working from home and monitoring his health until his wife’s results come back. Trudeau’s office released a statement on Wednesday regarding Gregoire-Trudeau’s status and Trudeau’s decision to self-isolate, according to The Ottawa Citizen.

“Having recently returned from a speaking engagement in London, UK, the Prime Minister’s wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau began exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever late last night,” the statement said, adding that the Prime Minister’s wife immediately sought medical advice, but that her symptoms have since subsided.

The statement also said that Trudeau’s upcoming, in-person First Ministers Meeting will be postponed, however, he and the Deputy Prime Minister will speak with First Ministers to “discuss [their] collective action” to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and keep their citizens safe.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

During his time at home, the Prime Minister will take several phone calls and virtual meetings, including one with “other world leaders.” He will also join a “special COVID-cabinet committee discussion.”

“We continue to base all our decisions on the best evidence, science, and advice from our highly trained medical professionals and public health officials to protect the wellbeing of Canadians and reduce the risks of COVID-19 to our country.”

The statement also urged Canadians to follow medical advice by taking all precautions to stay safe, adding that this is exactly what Trudeau and his family are doing.

The Prime Minister isn’t the only one affected by the coronavirus. According to The New York Times, Fábio Wajngarten, the communications chief for Brazillian president Jair Bolsonaro, has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus after spending time with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort this past weekend. Wajngarten returned home from his trip with flu-like symptoms and was tested for the illness, which can cause a fever, shortness of breath, and a cough. The communications chief is currently awaiting the results of a second test to confirm the diagnosis.

While President Bolsonaro’s office has not issued a statement about Wajngarten’s diagnosis, he and the other cabinet members who traveled to the U.S. are currently being monitored for symptoms.