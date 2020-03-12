Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Aunt Stella’s Back & She Has Questions For Curtis

Aunt Stella is popping up in Port Charles again during Thursday’s show and General Hospital spoilers indicate that she will have some questions for her nephew Curtis. It seems likely that Stella has heard about all of the mob-related drama that has engulfed the city in recent days and she may well chastise her nephew for getting mixed up in it all.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps detail that Stella will track down Curtis during the March 12 show. The sneak peek for this next episode shared via Twitter reveals that she will be her usual, blunt self as she asks Curtis what he’s gotten himself into now.

Stella probably doesn’t know all the specifics regarding what went down at the warehouse when Taggert was shot and killed. However, the tone of her voice as she questions Curtis certainly suggests that she has a solid idea of how dangerous things got with her nephew right in the thick of it all.

It has been a couple of months since Stella last swung through Port Charles and a lot has happened since then. General Hospital spoilers hint that her return comes at the perfect time, as her family definitely needs her right now. However, it’s not known right now how much she’ll be seen or how long she’s sticking around this time.

"We are not going to let Nelle win!" #GH pic.twitter.com/GGTFXa9xNg — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 12, 2020

Curtis will probably try to dance around Stella’s questions and aim to convince her that he wasn’t in that much danger. As fans know, Stella isn’t exactly an easy one to fool though, so she may well press him for specifics.

In addition to questioning Curtis, it seems likely that Stella will soon learn of a new, but related potential family emergency. It appears that TJ is likely being held by men working for Cyrus and General Hospital spoilers indicate that Jordan will be pushing the imprisoned mob boss to reveal what he knows.

It also seems possible that Stella’s return to Port Charles will include an encounter with Trina’s mom Portia. During Taggert’s memorial, it was revealed that Portia and Curtis have a past with one another and fans immediately figured that this will have major consequences.

For months, viewers have suspected that Trina will turn out to be a daughter that Curtis never knew he had. When Curtis saw Portia, it was pretty clear that these two had been a romantic pair many years ago and they were pretty uncomfortable around one another.

It wouldn’t be a shock, then, if Stella knows Portia too. It appears that Curtis wasted little time in doing some math in his head about how long it’d been since he’d seen Portia, which surely will lead to him wondering about Trina. Curtis may be avoiding getting into specifics here, but Stella might not.

Fans are excited to see Trina get a bigger storyline and they always enjoy having Stella back in the mix of things. General Hospital spoilers suggest that there’s a lot of action involving this group of characters on the way and things could get pretty interesting.