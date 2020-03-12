Avril Lavigne Forced To Cancel European Tour Because Of Coronavirus

Avril Lavigne was scheduled to perform in Europe later this month for her “Head Above Water” Tour. However, she has been forced to cancel those plans because of the Coronavirus. The “Here’s To Never Growing Up” hitmaker took to Instagram to announce the disappointing news.

“Governments across Europe have continued to impose restrictions banning large public gatherings because of the continued spread of the coronavirus,” she said.

“With these restrictions in place, it means that I am no longer able to bring the “Head Above Water” Tour to Europe and the United Kingdom.”

“I have been looking forward to this tour for so long. For the opportunity to reconnect with my amazing, supportive fans. My main concern continues to be your health and safety and I want to come back and rock out with you at another time when everyone can enjoy the shows without worry,” Lavigne continued.

The “When You’re Gone” songstress has yet to announce when she may be coming back for fans to attend a future concert. The poster had all the dates crossed out which implied all the dates have been scrapped for now.

Her update within 30 minutes immediately gathered in over 30,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments from fans. Some who were attending the shows and are disappointed. However, they understand that safety comes first.

This isn’t the first time the Coronavirus has stopped Lavigne from performing.

At the end of February, the “I’m With You” chart-topper took to Twitter to announce that because of the virus, she will be unable to perform in the Asian leg too. She explained that she and her band had been working hard to bring the tour worldwide and that they are “bummed out” that they’ve had to cancel shows.

Lavigne told fans to stay safe and healthy and that everyone is in her thoughts and prayers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Head Above Water” Tour was the singer’s first tour in five years. In June of 2019, Lavigne announced she would be touring throughout North America in September and October last year which took place.

The tour is in support of her latest studio album, Head Above Water, which was her first studio album release since 2013. The album reached the top 10 in most territories, peaking at No. 2 in Austria, No. 3 in Germany, No. 5 in Canada, No. 6 in Italy, No. 7 in Japan, No. 9 in Australia, and No. 10 in the U.K. However, in the U.S., it became her first record to not enter the top 10, reaching No. 13.