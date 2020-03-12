Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Shows Off Peachy Posterior In Barely There Thong

Daniella Chavez sent temperatures soaring on Thursday, March 12, when she took to her Instagram feed to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a minuscule bikini that left little to the imagination.

The photo showed the Chilean Playboy model posing on a balcony. Chavez had her back to the camera in front of a glass railing. In the background, a hilly landscape dotted with urban structures rose in front of a bright blue sky with white clouds. Chavez did not include a geotag to indicate her location.

In her caption written in Spanish, the blond bombshell asked her 12.7 million fans where they were greeting her from.

Chavez rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a lilac tone that contrasted with her sun-kissed skin. Her bikini featured a tiny thong bottom that sat high on her low back, while the triangle bodice bared most of her perky derriere. The bottoms included clear straps that sat just above her hips, helping to accentuate her toned lower body.

The bikini top was not clearly visible in the shot, given that Chavez had her back to the viewer. But the top also featured the same clear strap that wrapped around her torso, giving an initial impression that the model was topless.

Chavez accessorized her look with a white hat, which inspired her to include a cowboy emoji in the caption. Her hat was courtesy of Eric Javits, as the tag she included with the photo indicated.

The South American beauty wore most of her platinum blond hair styled down in straight strands that cascaded all the way to her booty. She pulled back a bit from the sides into a half-ponytail that exposed her ears. Chavez had her head to the right as she fixed her fierce gaze on the horizon while keeping her lips parted. She wore black mascara and bronzer, which deepened her tan.

The photo became an immediate hit with her fans. Within the first hour of being posted, the photo garnered more than 61,300 likes and over 900 comments. Instagram user flocked to the comments section to shower Chavez with compliments and to engage with her post.

“I love you,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a long string o pink hearts and smileys blowing kisses.

“Baby girl omg,” replied another user in English, including fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“I’m greeting you from the Philippines,” a third one said in response to her question, following the words with emoji blowing heart kisses.

“You look very beautiful,” another one chimed in.