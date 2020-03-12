March Madness Canceled, NCAA Calls Off 2020 Basketball Tournament Amid Coronavirus Fears

The NCAA announced on Thursday that March Madness would be canceled as fears of the fast-spreading coronavirus continued to have a massive impact on American sports.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were canceled, with the announcement coming shortly after leagues including the Big 10, Big 12, SEC, and ACC had canceled league tournaments. The cancellations happened in quick succession on Thursday late morning, just ahead of the start of games in their respective leagues.

The leagues scrambled to decide how to proceed, with some crowning league champions based on regular-season records in the case that the tournament were to go forward. Some schools had already announced that they were shutting down programs for the year, including Duke University, making the NCAA Tournament logically nearly impossible.

NEW from #Duke: “Duke University is immediately suspending all athletic competition for the foreseeable future, President Vincent E. Price announced on Thursday. This suspension covers all sports, all competition and all practices.” — Sarah Krueger (@WRALSarah) March 12, 2020

Breaking: The following conferences have canceled their men's basketball tournaments because of the coronavirus. SEC

ACC

Big Ten

Big 12

Pac-12 pic.twitter.com/NlMOV4Iej7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

The NCAA had already announced a massive change to the tournament, saying on Wednesday that the men’s basketball tournament was to be played in empty arenas without fans.

“This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement, via CNN. “We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families.”

The move came hours after the NBA abruptly moved to postpone its season Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, and hours later teammate Donovan Mitchell tested positive as well. Other sports across the United States followed suit, with Major League Soccer announcing that it was suspending for 30 days.

There had been growing pressure on the NCAA to cancel the tournament, with many speaking out to say that the organization must move to protect the health of student athletes. That included former NBA star turned commentator Charles Barkley, who has become a fixture of the tournament while working for CBS in the booth.

Barkley suggested that the NCAA Tournament postpone until all players could be tested.

“I love working for Turner and CBS. We have to take a step and look at March Madness,” Barkley said on CNN, via The Hill. “Even though they won’t have fans in the stands, I don’t want these big strong players breathing on each other for next month.”

“I think the NCAA and the NBA should take a step back. Let’s get all these players tested, these guys have been with their families for the last two weeks.

"I almost shake when I think about the NCAA and their exploitative tendencies … somehow, someway you still won't stop your basketball tournament." —@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/xifiGltVyo — First Take (@FirstTake) March 12, 2020

It was not clear how the NCAA would move forward with the basketball season, including whether a national champion will be crowned.