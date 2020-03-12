Katie Bell Sizzles In A Pink Lace Bra & Matching Panties: ‘Life Is Good’

Katie Bell was back on Instagram on Thursday afternoon to share another sexy lingerie post with her loyal followers. The model flashed her curves in the upload as she enjoyed a sunny day.

Katie opted for a pink lace bra that put her toned arms and massive cleavage on full display. She also sported a pair of matching panties that boasted racy cutouts in the front. The garment was pulled up high on the model’s curvy hips and showcased her tiny waist and flat tummy.

In the first three snaps, Katie is seen pushing her hip to the side and leaning against a nearby window. The sunlight streamed in to illuminate her flawless figure as she rested one hand on her hip. The final pic featured a closeup of the model’s face as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

She accessorized the look with rings on her fingers, a thick bracelet on her wrist, and her signature butterfly pendant necklace.

Katie had her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that brushed over her shoulders and fell down her back.

She also rocked a stunning makeup look in the shots. The application included long lashes, black eyeliner, and smoky eye shadow. She gave her eyes a little extra definition with sculpted brows. She complemented her tan skin with a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the glam look with pink lipstick.

In the caption of the post, Katie told her fans that life was being very good to her at the moment. Her over 1.8 million followers seemed to approve of the upload, clicking the like button more than 42,000 times in just 40 minutes after it was published.

The brunette bombshell’s admirers also went wild for the pics in the comments section. The post racked in nearly 900 messages of love and support.

“I love youuuuu katieee,” one follower wrote.

“Life’s good when you look that good,” another stated.

“Seeing you at least makes the day better,” a third social media user remarked.

“This pink looks sooo beautiful on you,” a fourth comment read.

The model has proven that she’s not shy about showing off her enviable curves in her online photos. She’s often seen rocking scanty lingerie, plunging tops, and racy bikinis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie sent temperatures soaring earlier this week when she rocked a barely-there crop top and some unzipped jeans. That post has garnered more than 139,000 likes and over 2,700 comments since it’s upload.