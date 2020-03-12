Niece Waidhofer Leaves Little To The Imagination In White Lace Lingerie

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Thursday, March 12, American model Niece Waidhofer made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a sizzling snap with her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo, taken at an upside-down angle, shows the stunner laying on a bed with white sheets. Niece struck a seductive pose by arching her back and turning her body slightly. The 29-year-old pulled on a strand of her hair as she gazed directly in the camera, parting her full lips.

The Texas native sizzled in a plunging white lace bra with gold clasps and a pair of matching underwear from the clothing company Gooseberry Intimates. The risque lingerie left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. Niece kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

The raven-haired beauty wore her long tresses in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal. She opted to wear a full face of makeup — a striking application that featured sculpted eyebrows, peach blush, smokey eyeshadow, and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the social media star requested her followers not to criticize her for having unironed sheets.

Many of Niece’s followers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow you are absolutely gorgeous,” gushed one admirer, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You are the prettiest woman I have ever seen!” added a different devotee

Some commenters also revealed they were unaware that some people iron their bed linens.

“But why would you iron sheets? As soon as you sleep on them they’re just gonna get wrinkled!” wrote a fan,

“Wait you’re supposed to iron sheets? I’ve just been spraying mine with [Febreze] and called it a day,” chimed in another commenter.

Niece engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soom amassed more than 40,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by sharing a picture, in which she wore an off-the-shoulder crop top and a low-rise mini skirt. That post has been liked over 98,000 times since it was uploaded.