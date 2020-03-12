Major League Baseball Rumored To Be Suspending Spring Training As Early As Thursday

Among the spate of cancellations and changes in the sports world, Major League Baseball had been oddly silent on their plans in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. It appears that silence could be broken as soon as Thursday. Rumors are swirling that Rob Manfred is getting set to announce a postponement of spring training. That postponement could be effective immediately.

Jon Heyman was one of the first to report on Twitter what he is hearing, saying folks in Florida’s Grapefruit League are expecting games to be suspended. Jared Diamond, a baseball writer for the Wall Street Journal also posted on Twitter that MLB officials have spent most of Thursday morning meeting about a plan.

“Baseball officials have been meeting all day on its coronavirus plan. The expectation is that there will be some sort of announcement today.”

Other writers covering the sport are almost in uniform agreement that something is going to be done, it’s going to be done soon and it will almost certainly involve suspending baseball’s spring training for at least a few weeks.

While the buzz around baseball about this suspected suspension is too new to be getting a ton of reaction from players just yet, Chicago media was able to talk to a few Cubs players about the news. Among those most willing to speak out was Jason Heyward.

Chris Trotman / Getty Images

Jordan Bastion posted on Twitter he spoke with the outfielder, who seemed perfectly willing to take whatever postponement was needed.

“I think if they move stuff back and they say pause for a second, then I feel like we all know and trust that it’s within good reason. If that means we’ve got to start later, then so be it. We’ve just got to be safe.”

Heyward added that while he’s concerned for player’s safety, he’s even more concerned for his and teammates’ families. He talked about his parents who are in their sixties. He also mentioned little kids that might normally be around the team.

Considering the NBA went from one confirmed case of coronavirus infection to two in a matter of hours, Heyward seems to understand how quickly the disease can spread. If Major League Baseball does suspend its spring training, it would fall in line with what has been happening all week in the sports world.

The NBA suspended its season on Wednesday night. MLS and the PGA Tour both suspended their seasons on Thursday morning. Several NCAA conference tournaments were canceled after originally planning on playing without fans. MLB has taken some flack on social media for not changing its plans for spring training because of those other announcements. The league might be about to change that.