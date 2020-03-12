Francia James Flaunts Chiseled Body In Barely-There Lingerie On Instagram

Columbian-American model Francia James recently took to her Instagram page to upload a sizzling update that left very little to the imagination. The Playboy bombshell slipped into an itty-bitty mesh lingerie set and flaunted her incredibly toned body. Francia showed off the skimpy ensemble in three different snapshots, each of them showing her in a sultry pose.

In the brand new Instagram upload, Francia could be seen indoors, seemingly in the living room. In the first snap, the stunner sat on a plush sofa with her legs spread. She closed her eyes as she raised her left hand to her head. In the second pic, the model leaned on the sofa and posed sideways. She angled her body slightly towards the camera as she gently tugged at her undies.

In the last photo, Francia was seen lying down on the sofa with most of her body exposed to the camera. She leaned further back with her right arm used as support.

The model wore black lingerie crafted out of see-through mesh with small embroidered patterns. The bra was similar to a bikini top as it had minuscule triangle-style cups that barely contained Francia’s enormous chest and tiny strings that went over her neck and around her back. Also, it had a deep neckline that showed off ample cleavage.

The Latina beauty paired the top with matching bottoms that were pretty low-cut with only a teeny-tiny fabric covering what was necessary. The tiny strings of the underwear clung to her curvy hips, highlighting her rock-hard abs.

Francia styled her blond locks in soft, wavy curls, and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The application included sculpted brows, expertly-blended eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and faux lashes. She also contoured her face, added a hint of blush, and glowing highlighter. She completed the look with pink lipstick.

In the caption, the model shared with her followers that she is “bilingual” and urged them to “talk” to her in “Spanish.” She also gave credit to professional photographer Higor Almeida by tagging him in the photo.

Francia’s followers took the time to shower her with compliments on the latest jaw-dropping display with most of the comments in Spanish and English. Some of her fans, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the update and instead left a trail of emoji to express their admiration.

“So much beauty. You leave me in awe every time I see a photo that you upload,” an admirer gushed.

“I can’t speak Spanish, but you are looking so hot and desirable,” another fan echoed.