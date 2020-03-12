‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bridal Hope Stuns Thomas & Zoe In Wedding Dress

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for cliffhanger Friday, March 13 promise over-the-top drama when Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) takes control of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) wedding, per TV Guide. She will turn things upside down when she makes everyone see Thomas as he truly is.

Douglas Throws A Tantrum In The Middle Of The Ceremony

As seen in the promo, Hope vowed that “Tomorrow is Thomas’ day of reckoning.” After Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) confirmed to Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that the designer was still obsessed with Hope, the blonde swore revenge. She is done with him manipulating everyone, including his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), so that he can get what he wants.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Thomas coached Douglas to stop the wedding. The little boy knows that if he wants his father to marry Hope, he needs to make it happen. So, when Douglas throws a tantrum in the middle of the ceremony and rushes upstairs, Hope will follow him. Zoe will insist that they complete their vows and shock the crowd in the process. While Thomas may think that Douglas is getting through to Hope, another, bigger, surprise awaits the guests.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Douglas watches his world fall apart as the wedding of Thomas Forrester and Zoe Buckingham begins. pic.twitter.com/r9Ximv2D6c — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 12, 2020

Hope Returns Wearing The Wedding Dress Thomas Designed For Her

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Hope will go after Douglas to try and calm him down. She knows that he doesn’t want Zoe as his stepmother and she promised the little boy that she would do whatever it takes to always be there for him. She will then make true on her word by putting her plan in to action.

Several The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers point to Hope wearing the Thomas-designed wedding dress to the wedding. Firstly, he already told Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) that the dress was ready for Hope to wear when she married him. The second is that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) asked Hope if she was sure that she wanted to carry out their plan in this manner because she could always just “stick it to him.” This indicates that Hope won’t just tell Thomas that she knows of his lies and manipulation, she will show him.

Lastly, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that after Hope disappears with Douglas, she will return and stun the guests. One way for Hope to surprise the guests would be to wear the bridal gown and not say a word as she descends the staircase. Thomas will be then left with a dilemma. He will have two brides and lots of explaining to do. Of course, Hope won’t make it easy for Thomas as she lets everyone know who he really is.