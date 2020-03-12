Cindy Prado Bares Cleavage & Round Booty In Sheer White, Two-Piece Set On Instagram

Cindy Prado turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post on Thursday morning. In a series of several photos on her feed, the blond babe showed off her round booty and killer abs in a bikini and a two-piece coverup that did little to actually cover her skin.

The photos showed Cindy standing in a sandy walkway lined with mismatched outdoor lounge chairs, though the background was mostly blurred. Palm trees and a few gray buildings were also visible as the model enjoyed the shade at the Posada Margherita in Tulum, Mexico. Although there was no sun in the shoot, Cindy looked ready to soak up the warmth in her beachy outfit.

Cindy’s look included an all-white, slightly sheer crop top that tied at the center of her busty chest, leaving her muscular abdomen exposed. Cindy didn’t wear a bikini top underneath, so her ample cleavage spilled out of the low-cut coverup.

Cindy paired the top with a light blue, string bikini bottom, which was only slightly visible underneath a sheer, white, tiered maxi skirt with a thigh-high leg slit. The flowing bottom tied in a knot on one hip while the other side sat high up on her waist, drawing attention to her hourglass figure. The slit left her long, lean leg fully exposed, and in some shots, it gave a peek at her pert derriere.

Cindy accessorized the look with layered gold necklaces, a chunky gold ring, and a round, woven handbag. She also rocked a tan straw fedora over her long, brown-blond hair, which fell down her shoulders in luscious waves. In addition, Cindy rocked a full face of makeup, including dark contour, bright highlighter, brown eyeliner, thick lashes, and a light pink color on her full lips.

The post included several photos in which Cindy flashed different poses to show off her look. In one, she cocked her hip to the side, which emphasized her figure. She lifted the back half of her skirt up in other. shots to show off her shapely thigh and round booty. She also pointed her toes, which elongated her pins. All the while, Cindy served up sultry looks at the camera.

Cindy’s post garnered more than 9,400 likes and just over 200 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the babe’s followers expressed admiration for her look in the comments section.

“This outfit is everything,” one fan said with a fire emoji.

“My woman crush,” another user wrote.

“Oooh you’re a very sexy woman,” said a third fan.

“I love your outfit and this look. Stunning,” a fourth follower added.

Cindy has been living it up in Tulum for the past few days, and she has been sure to update fans on her trip. In another post earlier this week, the model rocked a light pink bikini that did nothing but favors for her curves.