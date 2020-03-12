Elizabeth Berkley Shares Throwback Bikini Photo With Tiffani Thiessen Ahead Of ‘Saved by The Bell’ Revival

Elizabeth also answered a fan's question about her former costar Lark Voorhies.

Elizabeth Berkley is gearing up for the Saved by the Bell revival by taking her fans on a trip down memory lane. On Thursday, the 47-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a photo that was snapped during her Bayside High days. However, she and her costar Tiffani Thiessen, 46, weren’t pictured hanging out at The Max or in front of their old red lockers. Instead, they were on the beach.

In Elizabeth’s photo, she was pictured rocking a bright blue bikini and a long grass skirt. She was also wearing a colorful Hawaiian lei around her neck. A matching floral garland of vibrant pink and purple tropical flowers had been placed on her head.

Elizabeth was sitting next to Tiffani, who was sporting a dark blue string bikini that featured a light blue pattern of squiggles and swirls. She was also wearing a grass skirt and floral accessories. However, the blossoms on her lei and headdress were white and red.

The costars were posing on a beach in front of a backdrop of sand, sparkling water, and crashing waves. Elizabeth and Tiffani were in character as classmates Jessie Spano and Kelly Kapowski in the photo, which was snapped during the filming of the 1992 TV special Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style.

Elizabeth reminded her Instagram followers of one of her most memorable moments from Saved by the Bell in the caption of her post. Her first hashtag was a tongue-in-cheek reference to Jessie’s manic rendition of the Pointer Sisters song “I’m So Excited.”

Elizabeth’s fans were also excited about her and Tiffani reuniting. As of this writing, her Instagram post has been liked over 20,000 times.

“Feeling nostalgic! It feels like it was a couple of years ago,” read one response to her photo. “You ladies are still beautiful.”

“How in the world did I miss news about a reboot??! That is some fantastic news that I totally needed today!” another fan wrore.

A few of Elizabeth’s followers also expressed sadness that Lisa Turtle actress Lark Voorhies isn’t a part of the new series’ cast. Elizabeth responded to one fan who asked her if she saw her former costar’s appearance on The Dr. Oz Show.

“I’m beyond proud of her. She has courage and grace,” Elizabeth wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lark told Dr. Oz that she felt “slighted and hurt” that she was not asked to be a part of the Saved by the Bell revival. However, Elizabeth’s post seemed to suggest that filming on the series won’t start until next week, so there’s still hope that Lark could be invited to appear on the show in some capacity.

Other original cast members who are appearing on the revival include Mario Lopez and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Mark-Paul’s character, Zack Morris, will now be the Governor of California. One of the show’s new young leads will be his privileged son, Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog). Belmont Cameli is starring as Jessie’s son Jamie, who is the captain of Bayside High’s football team.

The Saved by the Bell revival will be one of the offerings of NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service Peacock. The series doesn’t have a premiere date yet.