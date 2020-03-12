Nicole Scherzinger Stuns In Bright Yellow One-Shouldered Dress With Thigh-High Slit For ‘The Masked Singer’

Last night, another episode of The Masked Singer aired on Fox and Nicole Scherzinger wowed in a bright eye-catching number. Each week the singer delivers a killer fashion look for viewers to enjoy while she is a panelist on the hit show.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker stunned in a one-shouldered yellow dress that had one long sleeve that covered only one arm. The garment went around her neck and shimmered in the light. The attire complemented Scherzinger’s shape and had a thigh-high slit that exposed one leg. She accessorized herself with a number of gold jewelry including large hoop earrings, rings, and bracelets. The “When I Grow Up” songstress sported her long dark hair up in a high ponytail and applied a bold red lip for the occasion.

For her latest Instagram upload, Scherzinger posed in what looked like her dressing room.

The Pussycat Doll placed one hand on her hip and left the other to rest beside her. She tilted her head to the side and displayed her stunning profile and sharp jawline. Scherzinger looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and made it look effortless to be that beautiful.

For her caption, she expressed that her hair was “snatched” and that she can’t wait to get her shine on for the latest airing of The Masked Singer.

Last night, another celebrity was unmasked and Scherzinger was left shocked alongside her other judges — Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the contestant in the Bear costume was eliminated and revealed to be former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 74,000 likes and over 550 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“Your dress is literally dazzling!” one user wrote, adding a flame emoji.

“I’m in love with this dress and obviously with you. You look gorgeous,” another shared.

“That color is beautiful on you,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow, that totally suits you. You look awesome, simply beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

Scherzinger is no stranger to impressing her followers with her outfit posts. Last month, the “Baby Love” entertainer wore a tight black corset that was laced-up at the front for her appearance on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway show in the U.K. with the Pussycat Dolls. She paired the ensemble with black hot pants that had a long sheer black poofy train attached to the back of her outfit, as well as sheer tights.