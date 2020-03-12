Sarah Houchens Flashes Her Curvy Backside In Tiny Red Shorts For ‘At Home Booty Burn’

Sarah Houchens took to Instagram on Thursday morning to show off her curves in a skimpy ensemble as she gave her fans a look at her home booty burn workout.

In the sexy post, Sarah looked smoking hot as she rocked a white sports bra that flaunted her toned arms and flat tummy. She also sported some teeny tiny red shorts with white trim that put her round booty on full display as is fell out of the bottom of the garment. The model’s killer legs and tiny waist were also spotlighted in the outfit.

The first slide featured Sarah posing with her backside towards the camera as she snapped the racy selfie. She arched her back and placed one head behind her head while holding her phone in the other. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger, some small diamond earrings, and white fingernail polish.

The other slides featured videos of the model showing off her booty workout routine, which included moves like glute kicks, jump squats, and lunges.

Sarah wore her long, blond hair pulled back into a ponytail for her workout. The straight strands fell behind her back. She also sported a natural makeup look in the snaps.

The application consisted of long lashes, pink eye shadow, and sculpted brows. She gave her skin a soft glow with a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the look with nude lips.

Sarah’s over 735,000 followers flocked to show the post some love, clicking the like button more than 2,000 times within the first 20 minutes after it was published to her feed.

The fitness model’s admirers also wasted no time sharing their thoughts on the post in the comments section, by leaving more than 60 messages for her to scour.

“You look awesome! Workouts always pay off – and it makes you feel good too! Love the post,” one fan wrote.

“On fire my girl,” another stated.

“Love your work out videos,” a third comment read.

“Wow you’re booty is amazing. If this workout can make me look as good as you I’ll be so happy. You’re amazing and give me so much fitness inspiration. Thank you!” a fourth social media user stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah often showcases her fit physique in her online photos. Earlier this week, she thrilled her fans when she posed in a tiny green bikini that left little to the imagination. To date, that pic has pulled in more than 13,000 likes and over 230 comments.