Latina Stunner Yaslen Clemente Sizzles In Racy Bikini In New Instagram Video

Yaslen Clemente commanded the attention of her Instagram fans and followers on Wednesday, March 11, with a new update that showed off her incredible bikini body.

The 22-year-old stunner teased her 1.6 million followers with a racy video she did in partnership with Bang Energy, as she revealed in the caption. In the clip, Clemente could be seen indoors as she struck a series of sexy poses in a well-lit space decorated with green plants.

The Miami native sported a two-piece bathing suit that boasted an abstract floral print in different colors, including blue, red and white. The bikini had orange and pink crocheted edges, adding a romantic feel to it.

The bikini top featured a triangle cut with thin pink straps that tied around her neck. Its triangles were small and tight, pushing against Clemente’s chest in a way that highlighted her cleavage.

Clemente teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms that featured the same orange-and-pink crochet on the straps, which tied on the sides, leaving a series of strings hanging against her hips and thighs. The bikini boasted a thong bottom that put Clemente’s pert derriere fully on display.

Clemente did not indicate where her swimsuit was from or where the video was shot.

Throughout the video, Clemente tugged at the sides of her bottoms and adjusted the thong. The model also played with her hair as she shot seductive facial expressions as the camera. Toward the end, Clemente opened up a can of Cotton Candy-flavored energy drink.

Clemente wore her short mid-length blond highlighted hair in a middle part and styled down. Her flowy strands cascaded onto her shoulders. The model also opted to wear a full face of makeup, including black liner, lush lashes, and a lighter shade of shadow that made her hazel eyes pop.

Since going live, the video has been viewed more than 59,500 times, garnering upwards of 16,100 likes and over 240 comments, proving to be popular with her fans. Instagram users took to the comments section to express their admiration for Clemente, showering her in praise and emoji.

“Okayy that waist is goals,” one user wrote, following the words with a couple of heart-eyes emoji.

“Love this bikini so cute!!” replied another fan, trailing the comment with a sparkly pink heart and a star-struck emoji.

“Slayyy babyyy,” a third one chimed in, also adding a few heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“[M]y favorite,” another user added, including a couple of drooling faces and a red heart with the message.