Harvey Weinstein Taken To Hospital For Chest Pains After Receiving 23 Year Jail Sentence

Harvey Weinstein was handed down a sentence of 23 years in prison on Wednesday. Shortly after, the disgraced Hollywood mogul was taken to nearby Bellevue Hospital in New York due to chest pains. As Page Six reports, Weinstein is being treated there for “ongoing heart problems.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Weinstein was charged on two counts of sexual assault and sentenced to over two decades in jail. Originally, he had faced up to 29 years behind bars and prosecutors asked that he received the maximum sentence after being convicted of assaulting Project Runway producer Mimi Haley and actress Jessica Mann.

Weinstein’s lawyers argued that Weinstein was being painted as the poster boy for the #MeToo movement and shouldn’t be punished for all of the men out there behaving inappropriately. Weinstein’s attorney called the sentence “obscene,” arguing that murders spend less time in jail.

The 67-year-old producer was taken to Rikers Island jail after his sentencing but was quickly transferred to the hospital where he was expected to stay at least overnight.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the level of care and attention the NYC Dept. of Corrections is showing regarding Mr. Weinstein’s medical condition,” Weinstein’s representative said in an email.

The disgraced mogul also underwent back surgery in December for reported back pain caused by an accident in August. At the time, he says he swerved to avoid hitting a deer in the road and slammed his 2017 Jeep into a tree.

During his court appearances, Weinstein has appeared to be in ill health, using a walker to get to and from the courtroom and his transportation. His attorneys have said that he is suffering from serious health issues, and they argued that his sentence should be reduced because of them.

There have also been concerns that Weinstein will meet violence while staying at Rikers, a jail that is known for poor conditions and incidences of violence. The New York City council recently voted to close the prison and open four new ones to replace it, as CNN reported in October.

“Today is a day that the history books will look back on as a good day for New York City,” Councilman Corey Johnson said at the time. “This is a step forward, this is progress, this is the right thing to do.”

Weinstein underwent a heart procedure earlier this month at a Manhattan hospital where he received a stent to help improve blood flow to his heart and was transferred back to the infirmary at Rikers Island last Thursday. He now faces additional charges in Los Angeles for sexual assault charges.

Weinstein’s lawyers plan to appeal the conviction.