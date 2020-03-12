Alexa Dellanos Smolders In A Teeny White Bikini

Instagram sensation Alexa Dellanos is having a great time soaking up the sun in Puerto Rico, and is sharing some incredible photos from her lavish vacation. The sizzling blonde took to Instagram on Thursday morning to post an eye-catching snap that saw her enjoying a healthy breakfast on a terrace, one overlooking a splendid tropical scenery. The stunner was beach-ready in a tiny white bikini, and showed off her bombshell curves as she struck a sultry pose for the camera.

The 24-year-old was seated at her table, leaning her elbows on the backrest of her sumptuous wicker armchair. Her back was arched and her pillowy lips were slightly parted, adding a seductive vibe to the peaceful morning shot. The babe flaunted her perfect hourglass figure as she took in the gorgeous view, and was looking into the distance with an absorbed gaze. Her surroundings included lush vegetation, towering palm trees, and a group of large boulders that were stacked together to form a natural border for the quaint terrace. A large bowl of cereal awaited on the table in front of her, next two a pair of smaller ones filled with muesli and fresh fruit. The model talked about her vegan diet in the caption, telling fans that she has been embracing the vegan lifestyle for more than five years.

Alexa looked phenomenal in the revealing bikini, which included a sexy, underwire demi bra that boasted an alluring push-up effect. The item spotlighted her buxom curves, showing plenty of cleavage. The two-piece continued with minuscule thong bottoms that were extremely high-cut, exposing the model’s voluptuous hips. The barely-there bottoms boasted a deep, scoop waistline that bared her chiseled tummy, perfectly showcasing her flat stomach and lean midriff. While the item wasn’t too amply showcased in the seated posture, fans could easily notice that the bikini featured thin, spaghetti straps that tied on both sides, dangling down her curvaceous thighs.

The stunner completed the skimpy beach ensemble with a stylish shirt, which she wore completely open to show off her itty-bitty swimwear. The shirt boasted a nautical print, and sported navy-blue patches and golden rope knots on a white background. Alexa further accessorized with a flawless nude manicure. She completed her look with dark sunglasses, which she wore atop her head.

The fair-haired beauty wore her golden tresses down, letting her locks brush over her back and shoulder. She rocked a fresh-faced look and didn’t appear to be wearing too much makeup, only highlighting her pretty features with dark eyeliner and a glossy pink lipstick.

The photo didn’t fail to capture fans’ attention, racking up 36,100-plus likes and a little shy of 420 in the first two hours of having been posted.

Among the people who commented on the post were quite a few Instagram celebrities, including Miami model Yaslen Clemente. “Beautiful,” wrote the blond bombshell.

Brazilian-American model Natalia Garibotto also took notice of the steamy look, writing “Wow” under the tantalizing snap.

Gal pal Durrani Popal chimed in, as well. “You don’t need to edit, you’re perfect,” gushed the DASH Dolls star, adding a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

“If I looked half as beautiful as you I wouldn’t need a filter either… I don’t like taking pictures I just look awful! You are a total beauty,” commented another Instagrammer, leaving an in-love emoji.

Alexa didn’t hesitate to reply, penning a sweet message for her fan. “You are beautiful. Take pics and embrace your unique beauty,” she wrote, ending with a two-heart emoji.

As expected, followers had loads of questions about the model’s diet. Alexa directed fans to her YouTube channel, and announced that she has a post coming up on how she prepares her vegan meals.