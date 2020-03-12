Matthew Broderick’s Sister Placed In ICU & Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Matthew Broderick’s sister is currently in the hospital and has tested positive for coronavirus. Reverend Janet Broderick, 64, shared the details with her congregation at the Beverly Hills’ All Saints Episcopal Church on Wednesday.

According to a post on the website for the All Saints Episcopal Church, Janet started to feel ill after attending a conference in Kentucky last month. She initially was receiving treatment for what doctors believed was a virus that apparently wasn’t seen as a major concern.

Since then, however, a conference attendee from Washington, D.C. has tested positive for coronavirus. Based on that, Janet pursued medical attention from Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills and she was placed in isolation in the intensive care unit. On Wednesday, test results confirmed that Janet has the coronavirus.

Janet is said to be stable right now, but she does have a severe case of pneumonia. She was able to share a short note with her congregation, thanking everybody for their prayers. She also noted that she believes she is through the worst of the illness now.

“Jesus has been so close to me the whole time and scriptures have upheld me no kidding. Even at my worst, I felt his hand on me. My family have been so so loving and cared for me so well,” the reverend wrote to her congregation.

Page Six notes that Janet’s brother Matthew is slated to start appearing on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre this weekend. He is acting alongside his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, in the Neil Simon comedy titled Plaza Suite.

As for Matthew and Sarah’s upcoming Broadway stint, some people wonder if these performances might soon be impacted by coronavirus as well. The New York Post details that one Broadway usher has recently tested positive for coronavirus. Reports indicate that the usher worked shows at both the Booth Theatre and the Brooks Atkinson Theater over the past few weeks.

Those theaters are currently undergoing deep cleaning, but at this point, the shows are expected to continue. Whether Broadway can continue all of their shows as currently slated remains to be seen, given how rapidly things are changing with the coronavirus pandemic escalating. The NBA has put their season on hold Wednesday night, shows like The View are filming without audiences, and fan-favorite celebrity couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have revealed they have the virus as well.

The good news, in this case, is that Janet seems to be doing well and continues to receive attentive medical care. At this point, it doesn’t appear that Matthew or his representative have responded to requests for comment regarding Janet’s illness.